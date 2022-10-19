It's been 22 years since Wayne Rooney announced himself on the Premier League stage during a famous Everton win over Arsenal. Rooney, just 16 at the time, well and truly burst onto the scene with a sensational strike to give his boyhood club a 2-1 victory over Arsene Wenger's formidable side. The Gunners were unbeaten in their previous 30 matches and were being held by David Moyes' Everton.

With 10 minutes left on the clock, the teenager was thrown on to try and make an impact. And what an impact he made. Bringing down Thomas Gravesen’s punt, Rooney spun away from defender Lauren and curled a beautiful effort off the underside of the crossbar and past David Seaman. “Remember the name, Wayne Rooney!” exclaimed commentator Clive Tyldesley as Rooney became the Premier League's youngest goalscorer at the time. It was a moment that will go down in Premier League folklore, and one that even the opposition manager could only admire.

Wenger's Post-Match Interview After Rooney's Debut

The Frenchman described Rooney as the biggest English talent he had seen

Despite the fact that the goal saw the Gunners lose their unbeaten streak, a smiling Wenger could not hide his excitement when discussing the future Manchester United captain after the game. The legendary coach even went as far as to label Rooney as 'the biggest English talent he had seen.'

"It's a special goal and a special talent. The biggest English talent I've seen since I've been in England, by far. "He has everything that you can dream to have. Intelligent, quick reactions, good at running with the ball, moving forward quickly and of course, he is very accurate in front of goal. "I hope he will not be injured now in the next two or three years and mentally he will be able to cope with what's happening with him. He is a huge talent."

When asked if Everton would be able to keep hold of the striker, Wenger added: "It is too early to say. I'm just giving a frank opinion of what I feel. I think he is too young to move now anyway. First, he has to prove at Everton how far he can go. He has time in front of him to see first, step by step. To keep his feet on earth, that is the most important thing you can wish."

Thankfully, Wenger's fears turned out to be unfounded, as Rooney would go on to become one of England's greatest ever players, winning multiple domestic honours and finishing as high as fifth in the 2011 Ballon d'Or standings.

Moyes Remembers Hearing About Rooney for First Time

The young manager was tasked with keeping the wonderkid's feet on the ground

David Moyes was in charge of Everton at the time of Rooney's emergence, having taken over from Walter Smith in the previous season. And he remembers the little handover message from Smith, which included a mention of the young prodigy. He recalled: “Walter Smith told me a bit about the squad and then said, ‘by the way, there’s a boy in the academy who’s a really good player, his name is Wayne Rooney.' It’s one of those statements - everybody says they’ve got a good player in the academy. Will I ever see him? You never know. But that’s when he was first brought to my attention.

"Then there was the semi-final of the FA Youth Cup, he played and I watched him and thought, ‘wow’. I remember after that game I walked down, tapped him on the shoulder and said, ‘look, you’ll be with me soon’. I don’t think Wayne at that time could really speak, he sort of mumbled something. But it was that season we took him out of school and put him on the bench at Southampton.

“There are a lot of good 16-year-olds, I’ve given a few of them debuts, but he was one who could cope physically, one who had ability and was growing into everything you recognise in his game. Sometimes as a manager you need good players and a bit of luck, and I certainly me having Wayne Rooney was good luck for me.”

While the pair's relationship dwindled as the teenage sensation began to outgrow Goodison Park, they would later reunite during Moyes' infamous spell in charge of Manchester United.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rooney scored 34 goals and managed 25 assists in the 116 games he was managed by David Moyes throughout his career.

Moyes on Rooney's Winner Against Arsenal

The Scotsman believed his starlet could make the difference

Despite the budding Rooney's clear talent, Moyes often tried to manage his game time, much to the player's frustration. It led to some backlash, as fans and media alike wanted to see the 16-year-old in action more frequently, as the 61-year-old recalled:

“I remember I was getting a bit of criticism at the time. The media were looking for Wayne Rooney to be in the team, and in a way the public were - everybody wants to see the new up-and-coming kid, and I was a bit like, ‘be careful, don’t do it too quick’. I was a young manager as well, I’d only just started at that level."

However, on the fateful October day, Moyes picked his moment perfectly, and he reflected on why he trusted such an inexperienced player to make an impact on such a mammoth fixture: “We put him on at the time because he had such ability and he could make the difference. My memory is just of the goal, really, him pulling it down, turning and getting the shot away. I was thinking at the time, ‘what’s he going to do?’. We still didn’t know much about him yet. He had ability, power as a young boy to win his own fights, challenge the centre-halves, but his goal, I think it just sat up nicely for him.

"My biggest memory now is the commentary from the game: ‘Remember the name’. At that time in the dressing rooms at Goodison you could hear the supporters all the way down the corridor and we could hear them singing the whole way down. It was such a big moment for them - an Evertonian, one of them - it became a really big thing. At that time in my managerial career I wasn’t one for giving out big compliments - I probably said, ‘good goal’ to him at the end of it. But obviously I knew what it meant.”

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 19/10/2024.