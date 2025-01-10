Arsene Wenger once stated his belief that Lionel Messi should not have won the 2012 Ballon d'Or, despite the fact he had scored a record 91 goals throughout that calendar year. Already a three-time recipient of the famous award, Messi was the overwhelming choice to collect his fourth title that year, receiving more than 40% of that year's votes.

Long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo came in second, despite helping Real Madrid win their first La Liga title in four years, while Andrés Iniesta took third place following Spain's Euro 2012 triumph. And while Messi's individual year may have broken new ground, the lack of silverware he finished with led to Wenger believing that he was the wrong choice for that year's Golden Ball.

Wenger Explains Reasoning Behind Messi 2012 Ballon d'Or Snub

The iconic manager also revealed who his choices to win the award would have been

Speaking to Arsenal's club magazine back in 2012, Wenger was asked about Messi's Ballon d'Or triumph and whether he would've voted for him. The legendary manager dismissed this notion in an eyebrow-raising response, suggesting that the Argentine was not deserving of the award at all:

"No, not this year. For me Messi is certainly the best player I have ever seen in the game, but I believe that this year he has really been rewarded for what he did individually, rather than what he won for his team. For once he has not been in a team that won absolutely everything. He did not win the Champions League, he did not win the Spanish league and he didn’t win anything with his country, but individually it’s true he had an exceptional year, scoring 91 goals. I believe he has been rewarded for that, but for me I’m more a fan of collective sport."

As for who he believed should have taken the crown, Wenger named Ronaldo as a potential winner, and Spanish pair Iker Casillas and Iniesta.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cristiano Ronaldo's best calendar season for goals came in 2013 when he scored 69.

"I feel people like Casillas, Ronaldo – who won the championship – and especially Iniesta deserved it more," the Frenchman claimed. "He’s [Iniesta] always number two or three, but he won the European Championship with Spain – he could have deserved it this year.

"I am not a big fan of individual awards in football to start with, but when it happens I think it should be the consequence of a special team achievement as well."

Wenger's comments are a surprising admission considering that the common perception of the modern day Ballon d'Or is that if you do not win a major trophy, you will not be in contention for the award. It created even more controversy in 2024 as Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior snubbed the ceremony after finding out he would not be winning the award, with it instead going to Rodri after he led Spain to more European glory - much like Iniesta in 2012.

