Arsene Wenger predicted that Lionel Messi would go on to be the greatest footballer of all time back in 2011. While it's hardly the biggest shock the beautiful game has ever produced, the French manager's comments have aged wonderfully.

Arsenal's iconic boss got to see the diminutive Argentinian in action several times as his team clashed with Barcelona in the Champions League many times during his tenure in north London. Messi missed out on the 2006 final against the Gunners but would get his chance to shine against the English giants in both the 2009/10 and 2010/11 seasons.

There was no scarier sight than Pep Guardiola's team during that era of European football. With support from the likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi and many other world-class stars, Messi was dismantling the continent's biggest clubs on a yearly basis. This is exactly what happened to the Gunners in back-to-back seasons at Camp Nou.

What Wenger Said About Messi

A post on social media from Arsenal's official X (formerly Twitter) account has resurfaced online. The post read as follows, with a huge claim from the club's manager at the time:

"Lionel Messi could be the greatest footballer the world has ever seen, according to Arsene Wenger."

The date of the post in question was April 28, 2011. This was just one day after Messi starred in Barcelona's semi-final triumph over El Clasico rivals Real Madrid in the Champions League. The Argentine magician scored both goals as he guided the Spanish giants to the final, where they would go on to beat Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United.

With the privilege of hindsight, it would be easy to claim Wenger was stating the obvious, but with the context that Messi was only 23 years old at the time, it shows just how incredible the Barcelona star was. It's been described as 'insane' to be receiving such glowing recognition before reaching his mid-20s.

Lionel Messi's Record vs Wenger's Arsenal

He stunned the Gunners in back-to-back seasons

Having been held to a 2-2 draw at the Emirates Stadium in the 2009/2010 Champions League campaign, Barcelona thrashed the Gunners in the return leg in Spain. Messi was at the forefront of the action, scoring four phenomenal goals to seal a 4-1 victory.

In a performance dubbed by some as the 'best in Champions League history', the playmaker made the English club look foolish with his incredibly quick thinking and close control. Among his quartet of goals were a thunderous strike from outside the penalty area and a deft chip over Manuel Almunia. View his goals below:

Not content with knocking Arsenal out of Europe's elite competition once, Messi did the exact same a year later. After suffering a shock 2-1 defeat in the away leg, the Barca icon netted a brace in a controversial tie which saw Robin van Persie receive one of the most infamous red cards of all time. Experienced midfielder Xavi sealed the victory for Guardiola's side, who progressed with a 4-3 aggregate success.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lionel Messi has scored nine goals in only six appearances against Arsenal.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-10-24.