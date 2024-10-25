Arsene Wenger has called on the Premier League to revise its Financial Fair Play rules to align more with other European Leagues. The former Arsenal manager, who oversaw a time of financial discipline at the club, addressed Manchester City's 115 charges and backed their corner while speaking on beIN Sports this week.

The so-called 'Trial of the Century' for City commenced on September 16 and is anticipated to last approximately 10 weeks, with a verdict expected in early 2025. The charges primarily pertain to a nine-year span from 2009 to 2018, during which the four-peat Premier League winners are accused of multiple rule violations - claims that the club firmly denies as their recent success is put under the microscope.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City face charges relating to every season between 2009-10 and 2022-23 - a period when the club won the Premier League title seven times, three FA Cups, and a historic first Champions League title.

City have been accused of failing to provide accurate financial information, failing to provide accurate details for player and manager payments, breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR), failing to comply with UEFA regulations including financial fair play (FFP) and failing to cooperate with Premier League investigations.

Throughout the process, Pep Guardiola has fostered an 'us-versus-them' mentality, with rival fans and clubs seemingly praying for the serial domestic champions' downfall. However, Wenger, who is now serving as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, has declared his support for his former club's current biggest adversaries, raising more doubts over whether anything will come of the ongoing trials.

What Arsene Wenger Has Said

He dubbed Man City a 'clever club' that is 'well run' and 'well-managed'

The Frenchman challenged the Premier League's FFP regulations, suggesting they may disadvantage the league compared to rival competitions. He also raised doubts about City's potential guilt regarding all charges, mentioning their recent legal dispute with the Premier League over Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules, where both sides claimed victory earlier this month.

"I feel the rules of Financial Fair Play today have to be changed in the Premier League," Wenger told beIN Sports on Wednesday night. "Because they now face competition from other leagues, who have changed their Financial Fair Play rules.

"The Premier League already lost a case, the first case against them. I don't know them [City], I can't judge them. I just think, 115 different charges against a football club today looks like we are in an international administration. Financial Fair Play rules have to be changed and made more simple."

"They [City owners] came in, and they had not faced any Financial Fair Play nor have Chelsea," he continued. "Chelsea, they bought my players [from Arsenal] and Chelsea also bought what they wanted because there was no Financial Fair Play rules."

His comments have embellished the storm with bolts of lightning among Arsenal fans. One fan said on X (Twitter): "Wenger is speaking like someone who's been put on the FIFA juice. Very contradictory from him considering his opinions about Chelsea and Manchester City during his coaching days." Another added: "Couple years at FIFA is all it takes I guess to lose all integrity."

Elsewhere, a third said: "I thought Wenger had genius level intellect," while a fourth continued: "Time to leave the game father Wenger." A fifth concluded: "He's lost it. Sad."

If Manchester City are found guilty of the 115 charges, among the punishments being sounded out include an astonishing 60-100 point deduction, despite other reports suggesting they would not be stripped of any trophies won during the period they're being charged for.