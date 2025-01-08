Managerial legend, Arsene Wenger, coached a stacked roster of superstars during his tenure as manager, featuring the likes of Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira. The French tactician, best known for his storied 22-year career with Arsenal, broke several records and delivered countless trophies for the Gunners with many of the aforementioned players in his squad, including perhaps most prominently, the historic golden Premier League trophy.

Among such a vast array of world-class talent under Wenger's tutelage, there have been plenty of under-appreciated stars who may not have had much in terms of the spotlight but worked tirelessly in their roles, displaying their immense quality nonetheless.

With that in mind, Wenger has named the player he managed at Arsenal who he considers the most underrated, and this midfielder also happened to play an instrumental role in the iconic 'Invincibles' squad - arguably his biggest career success of all time.

Gilberto Silva the Most Underrated Player He Coached

The former Arsenal boss personally earmarked the Brazilian's signing

In an interview with SPORTBible, Wenger was asked who the most underrated player he had ever coached might be, and he showed little hesitation when naming Brazilian icon, Gilberto Silva, as his answer:

"Gilberto Silva. He was naturally discreet. I remember when I bought him in 2002 he was in Japan at the World Cup. I looked at him and I thought he doesn’t make anything special but then you think who won that ball and it’s Gilberto Silva, or who made that pass and it’s Gilberto Silva. "I went to buy him and after that I would say in the Invincibles nobody speaks about him but he’s the kind of player you see only how much they miss them when they don’t play. When they play they find it all natural."

Indeed, it was after Silva's stellar form in Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning campaign that landed him on the shortlist of many top European clubs, including Arsenal. It was the Gunners who won the race, adding a new midfielder to a talented squad that went on to win two FA Cups and an unbeaten Premier League title.

Silva himself achieved some memorable feats - he famously netted the first-ever Arsenal goal at the Emirates with a late equalizer against Aston Villa. With over 240 appearances for the club during their golden era, he is undoubtedly a bonafide club legend. However, standing out alongside Patrick Vieira, one of the greatest midfielders in football history, is never an easy task, which is effectively why Silva may not receive the credit he truly deserves.

