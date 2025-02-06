Arsene Wenger is the only manager in English football history to guide a club to the Premier League title in an unbeaten campaign, steering Arsenal to English top-flight glory in 2004. The Invincibles were among the most formidable squads in European football, boasting names such as Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires and Dennis Bergkamp.

The Gunners' trophy success diminished at the back end of Wenger's reign amid the club's move to the Emirates from Highbury. There was more focus on turning to the youth academy to build his squad rather than signing ready-made talent, but that's not to say that he was without world-class stars in the latter stages of his trophy-laden managerial career.

Cesc Fabregas, Robin van Persie and Mesut Ozil starred under Wenger at the peak of their careers, and the Frenchman always managed to get the best out of his players. There was such a lust to play in his Gunners team that even Pep Guardiola admitted he wanted to do so during his playing days at Barcelona.

Wenger was spoiled for choice during his career regarding players to coach, but there were two household names that he rued not working with once he left the Emirates in 2018 after overseeing 1234 games with a record of 715 wins and 252 defeats.

Wenger: I Regret Not Signing Cristiano Ronaldo and N'Golo Kante

The Ex-Arsenal boss shed light on missing out on Premier League legends

Wenger has made it no secret of his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo despite the former Manchester United forward being a constant thorn in his side during his Arsenal reign. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner managed five goals in 11 Premier League games against the Frenchman's side during his first Old Trafford spell.

Ronaldo won the first of his five Ballons d'Or at United and helped Sir Alex Ferguson beat Wenger to three Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League in 2008. The Portugal captain scored a stunning 40-yard free-kick against the Gunners en route to winning the European title.

Wenger explained how close Ronaldo came to joining Arsenal before arriving at Old Trafford in the summer of 2003. He told SPORTbible:

"Which player did I regret not signing the most? Certainly Cristiano Ronaldo. I thought it was possible and if we had been a fraction quicker, a few days... Because we had agreed and Man United came in five, six days later."

Another former Premier League star who relished coming up against Arsenal was N'Golo Kante, who dominated midfield in meetings between the Gunners and Chelsea. The France international is, for many, one of the greatest defensive midfielders in English top-flight history and a player who Wenger wished he had brought to the Emirates:

"So I would say at the start of my career, Cristiano Ronaldo. At the end of my career, N'Golo Kante."

Wenger revealed just how close the North Londoners came to signing Kante during his youth days:

"We could've got Kante easy, because he played in a club in Paris, that's called Suresnes, where one of my best friends is director. And he told me: "Please, I have a player, he's unbelievable. Nobody wants him in France."He took him in his car and travelled with him from club to club.And finally, a club of Division 3 in France took N'Golo Kante."

Wenger left his mark on the English game and paved the way for foreign managers such as Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp to enjoy similar success in the Premier League. He evidently has regrets over his managerial career, including missing out on Ronaldo and Kante, who are undoubtedly two of the best players to grace English football.