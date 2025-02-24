Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has named the two players he believes could challenge Mohamed Salah for the 2025 Ballon d'Or. The Egyptian forward has been in astounding form for Liverpool this season, managing 51 goal contributions in 38 games thus far.

His goal and assist against Manchester City on Sunday further strengthened the Reds' grip on the Premier League title and also helped him maintain his position as the front-runner for the prestigious award currently held by Rodri. While the 32-year-old is the favourite in most fans' and pundits' eyes alike, Wenger has reiterated that two other stars could have something to say about where the famous trophy ends up.

Wenger Names Mbappe and Vinicius Jr As Two Potential Ballon d'Or Winners

The legendary coach does not believe Salah is guaranteed to win