Key Takeaways Sol Campbell's controversial move, on a free transfer, from Tottenham to Arsenal irked the former's fans.

His Arsenal teammates met him with a chorus of boos to prepare him for the aftermath of his cross-north London switch.

Despite the backlash, Campbell enjoyed success at Arsenal, winning two Premier League trophies.

Once upon a time, Sol Campbell walked the untrodden path from Tottenham Hotspur to Arsenal on a free transfer, irking fans of the former in the process after the legendary centre-half initially promised that he would never make the switch to their north London-based rivals.

In the football echo chamber, only Luis Figo’s acrimonious move from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 2000 can rival it in terms of controversy. Campbell emerged from Tottenham’s academy ranks, became a fan-favourite, racked up north of 300 appearances and then became public enemy number one in an instant.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Campbell once went unbeaten in 56 Premier League outings - one of the longest streaks on record - for Arsenal.

Citing Arsenal’s success as his motivation behind the move, the two-time Premier League winner exasperated frustrations further by, in the wake of his move, saying: “I’m ambitious, I dream about playing football at the top level and this is why I’m here.”

The anger from the Tottenham fanbase was expected but something Campbell – labelled as ‘He Who Must Not Be Named’ or ‘Judas’ by those associated with his former club - may not have expected was the chorus of boos he was subject to during his first training session with the Gunners.

Campbell Subject to Boos at First Training Session

‘The situation was really stressful for Sol’

Campbell’s new teammates, despite having to now play alongside the Englishman, found the transition strange, with him reportedly being booed by them in training. It was, in fact, a ploy - from the collection of Arsenal players - to prepare him for the bombardment coming his way.

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger, who managed the club over a 22-year period, once told German magazine 11 Freunde about the defender’s initial reception, stating that it was ‘really stressful’ for his summer acquisition.

"They did that, and they also made jokes about it. The situation was really stressful for Sol and he told me afterwards how severe it became. He couldn't go to certain places for dinner or walk freely in London because of the anger of the Tottenham fans. In hindsight, I'm not sure if I would sign him again bearing in mind the difficulties he faced.

From the French tactician’s perspective, he revealed that it was easy as he knew that he had a top player at his disposal – but for the defender himself, it was more than complicated given his move was laced with controversy. Wenger said: "I thought he was capable of facing the adversity. For me, it was easy because everybody was conscious that I had signed a great player. But for him, it was more complicated."

Sol Campbell - Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Trophies Tottenham 303 14 10 18/1 League Cup (1999) Arsenal 211 12 6 14/3 Premier League (01/02, 03/04); FA Cup (2002, 2003, 2005); Community Shield (02/03) Portsmouth 111 2 3 5/0 FA Cup (2008) Newcastle Utd 8 0 0 1/0 N/A Notts County 1 0 0 0/0 N/A England 73 1 1 8/0 N/A

We now live in a world where signings are announced weeks before being made official – but Campbell’s cross-north London switch was shrouded in secrecy to the point where only two journalists were present when it was announced.

Wenger said that, in order to keep the news away from the mainstream media to protect the defender, he and Campbell walked together until the early hours of the morning to iron out the terms of his contract.

"We walked together at one o’clock in the morning to talk about [signing]… because he was paranoid it would be discovered. This is a transfer we made with David Dein, at his house, and sometimes we had meetings at 11pm so we could make sure no one could see us. It is an unbelievable story. “We had an agreement that never came out. Sol definitely knew before the last week [of his contract] that he was signing for us. At least, before that he promised to sign for us.”

Campbell’s Arsenal Career

The Englishman became a two-time Premier League champion

While London-born Campbell, now 49 years of age, had to deal with a barrage of verbal abuse from Tottenham fans every time he returned to his former stomping ground, the plethora of silverware he picked up on the red side of north London made it all worth it.

A former England international, capped on 73 occasions, the central defender moved to Arsenal in July 2001 and played under Wenger, who is widely considered as one of the greatest managers in Premier League history, in some of the club’s most illustrious years.

Englishman Campbell enjoyed two spells with the club, the first between 2001 and 2006, and was hugely successful, winning a duo of Premier League titles and three FA Cups, while he was also an integral part of their never-been-done ‘Invincibles’ season in 2003/04.

His return to White Hart Lane was not as fruitful, however, with the Tottenham fans – including his older brother, Tony – showing their aversion towards their academy graduate, highlighting the biblical nature of the north London derby.

Fellow Arsenal legend Ray Parlour labelled the scenes outside the stadium as “the scariest I’ve ever been involved in” and, despite the transfer being over two decades ago, the abuse – both verbal and physical – towards Campbell, regarded as one of the best players to ply their trade on both sides of north London, persists to this day.

Stats via Transfermarkt.