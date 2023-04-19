Arsene Wenger has urged Chelsea’s next manager to demand a special clause in their contract.

The former Arsenal boss, who currently works as FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, believes younger managers need to protect themselves better during contract negotiations.

Wenger was speaking on beIN Sports ahead of Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Days earlier, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was seen entering the home dressing room inside Stamford Bridge after the Blues slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Brighton.

The American is understood to have described Chelsea’s season as “embarrassing” during the speech, while one senior player signed for a large fee in the past 12 months was reportedly singled out for heavy criticism.

Chelsea’s players produced a better performance against Real Madrid, but their best efforts still weren’t enough to prevent a fourth consecutive defeat for interim manager Frank Lampard.

Boehly was seen entering the dressing room again following Chelsea’s Champions League exit.

The special clauses Wenger wants managers to include in contracts

Asked if he would put up with an owner speaking his mind in the dressing room, Wenger said: “No, I wouldn’t, that was always clear in my mind.”

The 73-year-old believes that managers, especially younger coaches with less experience, should make sure they are meticulous when it comes to their contracts.

“I always put that in my contract,” Wenger added. “The advice I give to young coaches when they make contracts, I say make what is important for you, put that clearly in your contract that you are the only one, nobody can buy a player without your agreement, nobody can interfere with the team, and you are solely responsible for managing the team.

“After that you stand in a different way because usually when a club wants you, you are in a strong position. Once you’ve lost three games and you want to put that in a contract it’s already more difficult.”

Wenger has seen it all during his long career in the game, so managers should certainly listen to his words of wisdom.

Who will be Chelsea's next manager?

Julian Nagelsmann, who doesn’t turn 36 until July, is currently the bookies’ favourite to become the new Chelsea manger this summer.

The German coach was previously in charge of Bayern Munich but was replaced by Thomas Tuchel in March.

Other names in the frame include former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique, and ex-Tottenham and PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Lampard had hoped to get the job on a permanent basis for a second time but, after losing his first four games after replacing Graham Potter earlier this month, that now seems extremely unlikely.