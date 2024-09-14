Key Takeaways Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal was defined by revolutionary transformations in player fitness, nutrition, and tactical brilliance.

However, Cesc Fabregas initially felt underwhelmed by Wenger, before going on to be a key figure in Arsenal's illustrious history.

Fabregas has since praised Wenger for emphasising technical skills, timing, and spaces, which shaped his football education.

For Arsenal fans, there was very little Arsene Wenger could have done wrong in his pomp. Arriving in the Premier League in 1996, the Frenchman didn't just transform the Gunners - he ignited a revolution. From orchestrating the financial and logistical masterpiece that was the club's move to the Emirates Stadium, to revolutionising player fitness, nutrition, and tactical brilliance, Wenger seemed to have the Midas touch in north London.

Every decision, every innovation, breathed new life into the club, as he guided Arsenal to sustained success throughout the 2000s. Whatever he touched seemed to turn to gold, shaping an era of glory and transformation that forever changed the fabric of the Gunners. Yet, while everything appeared flawless from the outside, even the greatest leaders have their imperfections. Nowhere is this more evident than in his faltering early relationship with Cesc Fabregas - a rare crack in the facade of a visionary whose reign otherwise seemed untouchable.

Having progressed through Barcelona's famed La Masia youth academy, the young midfielder was offered the opportunity to join Arsenal in 2003. At 16, Fabregas recognised his limited first-team opportunities at Camp Nou and was drawn to the Gunners by their clear progression plan, which promised a quicker path to senior football. However, upon traveling to meet Wenger for the first time, the Spaniard confessed to feeling somewhat underwhelmed - a revelation about the encounter with a man destined to shape his future.

Related 20 Greatest Managers in Premier League History Ranked The Premier League's greatest managers of all time have been ranked in order.

Fabregas' Peculiar Encounter With Wenger

The charismatic boss gave Fabregas the silent treatment to begin with

Wenger was the central figure at Highbury, and having become known for his keen eye for identifying young talent, it made Fabregas eager to meet the legendary manager. But as far as first meetings go, the young Spaniard's one with Wenger was a bizarre one.

In an Arsenal era defined by extraordinary talent and achievement, their manager certainly was the dictionary definition of 'unique'. Speaking about Wenger on The Rest Is Football, Fabregas said: "Definitely, for me, he was like a father figure. The first time we went there with my parents and my sister, he didn’t speak to me much - he spoke a lot to my mum. He was asking her questions about my youth, when I was younger and what I used to do when I lost a game. He was very interested in these little things about my behaviours, how much I love football.

“I was a bit confused because he was asking all of these questions that were nothing to do with me signing the contract or playing football for Arsenal at that time, but I always thought that he was a very special person since day one. “He looked and was interested in things that no one else was – now, I maybe understand why he was asking these questions or what he was seeing in that moment, but when it first happened I didn’t understand anything at all.”

Fabregas' Stunning Arsenal Career

He was one of Wenger’s key figures during an unforgettable spell

Upon joining the Gunners in September 2003, Fabregas wasted no time in making his presence felt. He made his debut just a month later and quickly established himself as a key first-team player by the 2004/05 season, showcasing his exceptional talent and promise as a genuine Catalan gem.

Over the next eight years, the Spaniard graced the pitch 303 times for the club, netting 57 goals and providing 95 assists. He didn't just establish himself as one of the finest Spanish footballers to ever light up the Premier League; he also remains a celebrated figure among the greatest midfielders of his generation. His play was infused with a flair and sophistication that transcended the era in which he played.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cesc Fabregas scored 15 goals and created 15 more in the Premier League alone during the 2009/10 season - all from midfield.

Cesc Fabregas' Arsenal Statistics Games 303 Goals 57 Assists 95 Honours Community Shield (2004), FA Cup (2005)

Fabregas played a pivotal role in guiding Arsenal to FA Cup glory and reaching the Champions League final, where they were narrowly defeated by Barcelona in 2006. The Spaniard then made a heartfelt return to Camp Nou for three years, before continuing his journey with Chelsea, Monaco, and Italian side Como. Today, he channels his passion for the game as head coach at the latter of the aforementioned trio of clubs, continuing to influence the sport he loves.

Related Ranking the 11 Greatest Arsenal Players in Premier League History From Thierry Henry to Bukayo Saka, Arsenal have had some world-class players over the years.

Fabregas Hails Wenger's Guidance

Seen as one of Wenger's most successful signings, Fabregas remarked that it was the simplicity of life under the Frenchman that made their time together so rewarding. "What I appreciated about working with Arsene was that he wasn’t overly tactical," Fabregas added in the same interview.

“He was all about individual skills or technical skills and was always identifying the players who suited his style and he used to make you understand football in a way that was about spaces and timings, not about structures or formations. It was about identifying when was the right time to come and receive the ball, what is the movement of your teammate and where is he for you to occupy a different space.

“In this regard, I was a little bit lucky because at Barcelona they taught us this for a long time, but for me to have this continuity in my football education with him was fantastic because I just felt that I stepped in at the right place,” the Spaniard continued.

Related ‘I Signed a Future Arsenal Legend - The Squad Booed Him When He First Joined' Arsene Wenger managed to secure Sol Campbell on a free transfer in 2001 but he was met with a chorus boos at his first training session.

While many managers have come before and after Wenger, he remains one of the true legends of the beautiful game. Over his remarkable 22-year tenure at Arsenal, the larger-than-life figure captured three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups, securing his place as the club’s greatest-ever leader. Wenger’s influence also extended beyond the pitch, as he passionately collaborated with all facets of the sport to help shape its evolution, ensuring that football would never be the same again.

Statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-09-24.