Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given huge hints that the club could be after a sporting director in the coming weeks - with the Spaniard admitting that a backroom addition to their ranks could be in the offing amid Edu's departure.

The Gunners failed to sign a single player in the January transfer window despite key injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus - though with the club keeping a keen eye on top signings in the summer, that means they will need someone to oversee operations once the season has ended.

Arteta: New Arsenal Sporting Director Arriving 'Relatively Quickly'

The Gunners need someone to oversee their summer business

Arsenal didn't sign anyone at all in the January transfer window for the second year running - though that was down to the fact that they were operating without a sporting director, after losing Edu to the senior role of Evangelos Marinakis' network - including Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and Portuguese side Rio Ave.

Arsenal's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 14 =2nd Losses 2 2nd Shots Taken Per Game 13.7 11th Shots Conceded Per Game 10.3 3rd xG 47.74 4th

Arteta has constantly been asked about the situation surrounding any potential new sporting director, even being asked ahead of their second leg in the League Cup against Newcastle United on Wednesday evening.

However, the Gunners boss, as per TBR Football, admitted that any new man will be brought in relatively quickly - with current interim Jason Ayto fulfilling that role at present. He said:

“The decision I think will be done relatively quickly, whether it’s Jason or somebody else I don’t know, but I think that decision will be done quite early. “We have the sporting director which is Jason, it’s clear and he’s been since the departure of Edu from day one he has been given full responsibility, all our support from that aspect and what the club wants to do after that is not on me. “It’s a club decision to try to appoint the person that they believe is the best and I will be in full support of that.”

Arsenal are in for a crucial summer transfer window if they are to remain in the battle for a Premier League title in what is their third successive push for honours in the top-flight.

And, with a striker likely to be prominent on their shopping list, a sporting director being at hand may be the difference between silverware or not.

