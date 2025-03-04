Mikel Arteta has reservations about Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha’s character, making his potential summer move to Arsenal complicated, journalist Alex Crook has claimed.

The Gunners are expected to explore a deal for Cunha this offseason, having been impressed with his Premier League performances in a challenging season for Wolves.

The Brazilian forward has directly contributed to 17 of Wolves’ 37 goals this term and is expected to attract huge interest, with his £62.5m release clause making him an appealing option for top-flight clubs.

Cunha saw this fee included in his fresh contract extension with Wolves in January, which runs until June 2029.

Cunha’s Arsenal Move in Doubt

Arteta ‘has reservations’ about the Brazilian

According to Crook, Arsenal are expected to ‘make a strong play’ for Cunha this offseason, but the move may hinge on Arteta’s willingness to sign him.

The Spanish manager is reportedly concerned about the 25-year-old’s temperament, with Cunha, praised as ‘sensational’, twice involved in controversial on-field incidents this season.

He was sent off during Wolves’ FA Cup defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday for lashing out at Milos Kerkez and was handed a two-match ban earlier this season for clashing with a member of Ipswich’s backroom staff.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cunha has scored 15 goals and provided four assists in 29 appearances across all competitions this season.

Arsenal are believed to have multiple striker alternatives on their shortlist for the summer, including RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenian international was linked with a move to the Emirates in January and remains a target, with Arsenal claimed to be ‘front-runners’ to sign him this offseason.

A move for Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, however, remains complicated – the Magpies are unwilling to sell, and securing the Sweden international would require a club-record fee.

Matheus Cunha's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 26 Goals 13 Assists 4 Minutes per goal 165 Minutes played 2,147

