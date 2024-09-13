Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly 'crazy' about signing Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni in the coming transfer windows - and he would be the demand they'd make in exchange if the La Liga champions came calling for William Saliba, according to Defensa Central.

Tchouameni joined Real Madrid for a fee of €100million (£85million) back in the summer of 2022, and has been a regular starter for them ever since with a La Liga and Champions League double being secured last season. Aged just 24, Tchouameni made 99 Ligue 1 appearances throughout his early years for both Bordeaux and Monaco, whilst a further 93 outings for Real Madrid in all competitions means that, alongside 36 caps for France, he is already closing in on 300 senior appearances throughout his career. That experience at such a young age could be crucial for the Gunners.

Tchouameni Could Replace Thomas Partey

The Frenchman would be a hugely astute signing

The report from Defensa Central states that Arsenal are interested in Tchouameni to bolster their ranks in midfield despite the addition of Mikel Merino this summer.

The Frenchman is one of the world's leading defensive midfielders and despite Arsenal boasting Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Jorginho in those positions, Partey and Jorginho are both out of contract in the summer, and the former Monaco man could be a long-term replacement for both stars.

Aurelien Tchouameni's La Liga statistics - Real Madrid squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 13th Goals 3 =8th Average Passes Per Game 55.2 4th Tackles Per Game 1.4 6th Interceptions Per Game 1 3rd Match rating 7.00 9th

The report states that while Real know that the Gunners would demand Tchouameni if they came calling for Saliba, they consider their France international - dubbed as a "phenomena" by a senior Real Madrid source - to be untouchable.

Legendary Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti views Tchouameni as a 'very important' player for his side and currently, his departure is not on the cards. But Spanish newspaper AS stated earlier this month that the Champions League holders want to sign City star Rodri next summer and the sale of Tchouameni could facilitate a deal for the Spaniard.

Rodri would be an 'undisputed' starter for Los Blancos, and that would force Tchouameni further down the pecking order - and he could even fall to third-choice in the squad given that Eduardo Camavinga can also feature in front of the defence.

Any move is just speculation for now, and Tchouameni has played the majority of minutes available for Real this season as he continues to be a vital player.

Tchouameni Would be Ideal Successor For Partey

The young Frenchman is one of the best in his role

Whilst Arsenal have two superb ball-playing midfielders in Merino and Jorginho, alongside two 'enforcers' in the form of Rice and Partey, they can always look for improvements across the pitch - and the signing of Tchouameni would be a clear upgrade on Partey in terms of age, value and quality.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Partey played 132 games in La Liga for Atletico Madrid, scoring 12 goals.

Partey has three major honours in his club career, by virtue of a La Liga title, a Europa League winner's medal and a UEFA Super Cup - but Tchouameni boasts more honours to his name.

Matching Partey's La Liga title, an extensive list of two UEFA Super Cups, a Champions League and a FIFA Club World Cup takes him beyond the Ghanaian - whilst a Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana means he's already on his path to stardom. Arsenal have perhaps struggled with possessing trophy winners in the past, but the signing of Tchouameni would certainly start to turn the tide.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-09-24.