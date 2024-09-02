Mikel Arteta ‘didn’t feel’ Ivan Toney would fit in well with the rest of the Arsenal squad, The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney has revealed.

The Spanish tactician reportedly opted against pursuing a deal for the 28-year-old striker due to concerns over team chemistry and chose to bolster his attacking options with Raheem Sterling instead.

According to Delaney, Arsenal now ‘feel’ they are in a position where any new arrival has to ‘properly fit’ their strong core of the first-team squad, which has gelled well under Arteta in recent seasons.

Despite multiple reports linking Toney with a move to North London last summer, the England international failed to see interest materialise in the closing stages of the transfer window.

Last week, the former Brentford ace became the latest high-profile name to join the Saudi Pro League as Al-Ahli confirmed the capture of Toney on a four-year deal.

Toney, who was praised as ‘world-class’ by Thomas Frank, became one of the most expensive arrivals in Saudi Arabian football this summer as Brentford received a £40million package for the 28-year-old.

Arsenal Opted Against Toney Deal

Due to chemistry concerns

According to Delaney, Arsenal opted against pursuing Toney as they were unconvinced by the 28-year-old’s fit into their first-team squad:

“Arsenal now feel they are in a position where the core of the squad is strong so any new signing just has to properly fit. “Arteta in part went off Ivan Toney due to the fact he didn’t feel the chemistry would be right with the group. “Arsenal no longer want to get into situations of just signing an option for the sake of it, as they are aware of what it has done to them in the past, and feel there are other costs that come in.”

Since joining from Peterborough in 2020, Toney has been a significant asset for Brentford, scoring 72 goals and registering 23 assists in all competitions over four years at the club.

Last season, Toney made 17 league appearances for Brentford after returning from an eight-month ban for breaching FA betting rules and helped the Bees avoid a relegation battle in the closing stages of the campaign.

The 28-year-old’s impressive form in the Premier League saw the centre-forward linked with almost every big Premier League club over the past 12 months, including Man United and Chelsea.

The Blues were credited with an interest in Toney last week, just before the transfer window slammed shut on Friday, but eventually accepted defeat as the England striker opted to seal a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Ivan Toney's Brentford Stats (Premier League 2023-24) Games 17 Goals (assists) 4 (2) Shots per 90 3.17 Expected goals per 90 0.37

Gunners ‘Turn Down’ Leandro Trossard Offer

From the Saudi Pro League

Arsenal have turned down a last-minute offer from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ittihad for Leandro Trossard, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has revealed.

The Gunners have reportedly refused an informal proposal for the Belgian international, who is now likely to stay in North London, despite interest from the Middle East.

According to Ornstein, Al-Ittihad made a preliminary offer for a season-long loan, with an obligation to buy next season for a fee in the region of £20-25million.

However, Arsenal made clear the 29-year-old is not for sale at any price and remains a key part of Mikel Arteta’s squad, despite seeing limited playing time this season.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-09-24.