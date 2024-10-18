Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has provided an injury update on midfielder Martin Odegaard, and says he is in the later stages of his rehabilitation from an ankle injury.

The Gunners have had a strong start to the 2024/25 Premier League season as they sit third in the standings, level on points with Manchester City. They are also just a single point behind current leaders Liverpool ahead of this weekend’s game away at Bournemouth.

Odegaard in ‘later stages’ of rehab

The midfielder picked up an ankle injury last month

Odegaard has been sidelined with an ankle ligament injury since mid-September. The 25-year-old sustained the damage during an international fixture for Norway against Austria, but Arteta provided a promising update in his pre-Bournemouth press conference on Friday morning:

“In that later stage of rehab, where he is at the moment, he needs to clear some markers, he needs to be comfortable, especially with the ball. Next week will be crucial to understand how close he is.”

Arsenal travel to the south coast and will take on Bournemouth on Sunday, and they then host Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League midweek. With fixtures against Liverpool, Newcastle United and Inter Milan to follow, Odegaard’s potential return to fitness over the next month could come at the perfect time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Odegaard scored 11 goals and registered 11 assists for Arsenal across all competitions during 23/24

Odegaard joined the Gunners from Real Madrid back in the summer of 2021, and he has already amassed over 150 appearances for the North London club. He was named club captain by Arteta a year after his arrival, and has played an integral role in their recent challenges for league titles.

He last signed a contract extension in September 2023, and his current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2028. This season, Odegaard started Arsenal's opening three league fixtures before his injury, and he has since missed some crucial games against Manchester City and local rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

