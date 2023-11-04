Highlights Newcastle United secured a dramatic victory over Arsenal, with Anthony Gordon scoring the winning goal in the 64th minute, but controversy surrounds the goal due to doubts about whether it was out of play, offside or a foul.

VAR reviewed the goal for four minutes and ultimately decided to allow it. New footage shows the ball did not go out of play, but the offside and foul calls remain debatable.

Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, expressed extreme dissatisfaction with the decision, describing it as a disgrace and embarrassing, and stating that it is not a goal for various reasons, causing him to feel sick to be part of it.

Newcastle United overcame Arsenal in dramatic circumstances in their clash at St James' Park on Saturday evening. Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game in the 64th minute as Eddie Howe's side picked up all three points and inflicted Arsenal's first Premier League defeat of the season.

There was much controversy surrounding the goal. It was questionable whether Joe Willock kept the ball in play in the build-up to the goal, while it was also debatable whether Joelinton committed a foul inside the box and whether Gordon was stood in an offside position.

VAR took their time when looking at the goal but, after reviewing the footage for four minutes, decided to allow the goal to stand. New footage has shown that the ball did not go out of play, but it is still debatable whether a foul or offside call should have been given.

Mikel Arteta's sensational interview after Newcastle vs Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was not happy at all with the decision to allow Gordon's goal and, after the game, he gave one of the most furious interviews in Premier League history.

Arteta told Sky Sports: ""Praising my players for the way we played, we didn't deserve to lose the match playing in their ground and we lose because of clear and obvious decisions. It is embarrassing, it is a disgrace, that's what it is, a disgrace. "We've been taking it up (with the PGMOL) for months. There is too much at stake, we put in so many hours. I'm here to represent the football club and to get my team to compete at the highest level, the margins are so small, it's a disgrace, embarrassing. "It is how I feel. That's how everyone feels in the dressing room. The amount of messages we've sent saying this cannot continue. I'm sorry, embarrassing. I'm defending my players when I have to, I defend my job when it is not good enough. I have to be here, to say it now, it is not acceptable, too much at stake."

He then went on another rant in his post-match press conference.

"We have to talk about the result because we have to talk about how the hell this goal is stand up. It's incredible. I feel embarrassed," he said. "But I have to be the one coming now here to try to defend the club and please ask for help because it is an absolute disgrace this goal is allowed. It's an absolute disgrace. "It's not a goal. For many reasons it's not a goal. For more than one reason it's not a goal. It's too much at stake. We put so much effort, it's so difficult to compete at this level, and it's an absolute disgrace. I feel embarrassed. "I've been more than 20 years in this country, and this is nowhere near the level to describe this as the best league in the world. I am sorry. It's simple: it's not a goal. Simple. We lost three points today, guys. You know what that means? It's too hard, this league. There's too much at stake. It's embarrassing. I feel sick. That's how I feel. I feel sick to be part of this."

Arsenal will look to bounce back on Wednesday when they welcome Sevilla to the Emirates Stadium for their Champions League group B clash.