Arsenal thrashed Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening, although the Gunners suffered a major blow as Bukayo Saka limped off the pitch holding his hamstring, in an incident that could indirectly benefit youngster Ethan Nwaneri.

Mikel Arteta's team cruised to a 5-1 victory in South London courtesy of a brace from Gabriel Jesus, and goals from Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Declan Rice. The result sees the North Londoners close the gap on league leaders Liverpool, who have played two games fewer.

In what was an overwhelmingly positive night for Arsenal, Saka's injury was the one negative for Arteta. The Englishman was forced off after 24 minutes, and could face several weeks out if it is indeed a hamstring issue. The Spanish head coach ought to consider using this absence to blood Nwaneri in upcoming matches.

Arteta Should Play Nwaneri in Saka's Absence

The coach has spoken about the youngster's versatility

With Saka an ever-present in the Arsenal team, starting all but one game for the Gunners this season, there is no precedent to suggest what Arteta might do in his absence. Raheem Sterling would be the obvious choice for the right-hand side, having filled in in that position in EFL Cup matches, but the Chelsea loanee's stock seems to have fallen significantly, and he wasn't even named on the bench for today's clash with Palace.

Martinelli was moved to the right after Saka was withdrawn, with Leandro Trossard deployed on the left. However, this isn't the Brazilian's natural side, and Arteta should instead look to a more unconventional option if his talisman faces a significant spell on the sidelines.

Pep Guardiola's disciple should look at Nwaneri as an option from the right. The manager spoke last week about how the starlet can be used in several different positions, including as a centre-forward, and the player was introduced with five minutes to go at Selhurst Park as a number nine.

This shows Arteta's willingness to try the 17-year-old, described as 'special', in different positions, and given his left-footedness, he's more alike Saka than many in the squad. If the head coach wants to create continuity in his side, then Nwaneri appears to be the most natural choice.

Nwaneri's Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 16 Starts 3 Goals 4 Assists 0

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 21/12/2024