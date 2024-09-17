Key Takeaways Bukayo Saka limped off during Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Spurs on Sunday.

The Gunners kick off their Champions League campaign this week before a trip to Manchester City.

Even if fit, Arteta would be making a mistake starting Saka against Atalanta on Thursday.

With the new Champions League format set to be introduced, Arsenal find themselves kicking off their European campaign at the unusual time of 8pm on Thursday. The restructuring of the competition means that this will become the new norm, with the Gunners set to get a taste of it as they travel to Europa League winners Atalanta.

The clash finds itself sandwiched in between the two biggest domestic games of Mikel Arteta's season. His side were able to put in a gritty performance to emerge victorious in the north London derby on Sunday, and have a trip to defending champions Manchester City this coming weekend.

With seven more games in the Champions League group phase to come, it is vital that Arteta prioritises the upcoming league fixture by giving some of his stars an additional rest. One of the names that must avoid starting in midweek is the club's own starboy Bukayo Saka.

Bukayo Saka's Injury Status

The forward came off with a knock against Tottenham

Arsenal fans would've had their hearts in their mouths when they saw Saka go down clutching his thigh in the latter stages of the north London tie. With other key names such as Martin Odegaard and Mikel Merino already on the sidelines, the prospect of the same thing happening to their star forward a week before arguably their most important trip of the season would not have gone down well.

Immediately after the game, manager Arteta was quick to give an update that initially didn't sound too promising, as he said:

"I don’t know. I made two changes with the front players and suddenly he’s down. I looked at the bench and the options that we had and we had to adapt. I don’t know exactly what it is but he could not continue."

However, later reports indicated that the player was suffering with cramp towards the end of the feisty contest and is expected to be fit for both visits to Italy and Manchester this week. That being said, just because he is available doesn't mean he should play.

While it is important that the Gunners get off to a strong start in Europe, the prerogative must lie in the all-important teacher vs student clash when City and Arsenal meet up this weekend. For the last two seasons, Arteta's men have come the closest to stopping Pep Guardiola's well-oiled machine from lifting the Premier League trophy, with the battle going down to the final day last season.

This term, they have already fallen two points behind in the title race following a 1-1 draw with Brighton courtesy of a controversial Declan Rice red card. Their rivals, on the other hand, have been imperious and perfect, with four wins from four games. Even at this early stage, defeat at the Etihad could leave the Emirates outfit with the potentially insurmountable challenge of clawing back a five-point deficit. Based on Arteta's track record against his former boss, he needs his strongest XI available to him, so risking Saka in a game that has far less riding on it would be foolish – especially when he was new signing Raheem Sterling now waiting in the wings to step in and provide cover for the young winger.

Arteta's Record Against Manchester City

The Spaniard has won just once against his former club

Complaining about someone regularly losing to the Cityzen's is a harsh critique. After all, there are very few teams that appear to have their number in Europe, let alone the Premier League. However, if you are going to try and compete for them, you need to be able to minimise the amount of damage they can inflict upon you.

Last season, Arteta did that brilliantly. In the two games they played against each other, Arsenal took four points off City, including a 0-0 draw away from home. While it wasn't enough, it was the best effort anyone was able to put in last campaign. Prior to that though, Arteta had never even drawn a game against his former employers in the league.

Mikel Arteta Premier League Record vs Manchester City as Arsenal manager Date Result 17/6/2020 Manchester City 3-0 Arsenal 17/10/2020 Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal 21/2/2021 Arsenal 0-1 Manchester City 28/8/2021 Manchester City 5-0 Arsenal 1/1/2022 Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City 15/2/2023 Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City 26/4/2023 Manchester City 4-1 Arsenal 8/10/2023 Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City 31/3/2024 Manchester City 0-0 Arsenal

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have created just three big chances in nine games against Manchester City under Mikel Arteta.

Ironically, Saka was missing from the 1-0 victory at home last season, but playing City at the Etihad is an entirely different prospect. Guardiola's side last lost a Premier League game at home in 2022. Therefore, just taking a point from them will require as many of Arteta's stars to step up. With some already being sidelined, he cannot afford to lose his £195k p/w talisman too.

All statistics courtesy of StatMuse - accurate as of 17/09/2024