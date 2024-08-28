Key Takeaways Arsenal's urgent need for a new forward is evident as Eddie Nketiah departs, creating a gap in the attack.

As we head into the final stages of the 2024 summer transfer window, Arsenal still have a few things to do before Mikel Arteta can be entirely satisfied with his squad. Perhaps most important on his to-do list, is the arrival of a new forward.

At the end of last season, having just fallen short of a Premier League title, the consensus was that either a new striker needed to come in, or perhaps a winger to help provide cover for Bukayo Saka and challenge for the left-flank role which is currently been shared between Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. Either way, the Gunners needed a game-changer on days when the rest of the attack just wasn't clicking.

From Benjamin Sesko to Nico Williams, plenty of exciting names have been touted but no deal has been completed yet. And with Eddie Nketiah set to join Crystal Palace – following earlier departures of Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira – the need for a new forward has grown even greater.

The latest name to be linked is Liverpool ace Darwin Nunez. The chaotic forward hasn't always convinced at Anflied, but his signing could be the perfect profile to elevate Arsenal from title hopefuls to genuine winners.

Nunez Could Bring Arsenal Ideal Depth in Attack

Would be perfect alternative option centrally and outwide

Talk of the Uruguayan's unhappiness at Liverpool has lingered in the background for some time now and with the club moving for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, his standing in the team under Arne Slot could fall even further.

With this in mind, the player may be tempted to move to Arsenal. As mentioned before, if Nunez was to arrive in north London, he could provide depth on both the flanks and as a central striker. On that front, it makes sense to compare his stats to see what he could offer in place of the departing Nketiah and as a left-winger alternate to Martinelli and Trossard.

Premier League 2023/24 Stats Comparison Stats Per 90 Nunez (36 games) Nketiah (27 game) Martinelli (35 games) Trossard (34 games) Goals 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.7 Assists 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.1 Shots On Target 2.1 1.1 1 1.3 Conversion Rate % 12.79 16.67 15.38 29.27 Chances Created 1.5 0.8 2 1.4 Take-on Success % 42.86 34.78 39.6 60.98 Aerial Duels won 1.5 2.1 0.8 0.4

Looking at the stats, it's interesting to note that Nunez – who earns £140k-p/w – appears to have the best blend of attributes. For instance, he ranks second of the four when it comes to goals per 90, and first when it comes to assists. On top of this, he also comes in second at chances created, take-on success, aerial duels won, and ranked best for shots on target per 90.

Essentially, this suggests that while he isn't necessarily a standout option to become the club's first-choice centre-forward or winger (his conversion rate is a bit of a worry) he is more than good enough to provide an exciting alternative to either role, while having the quality to challenge for a position in the starting XI. And this is exactly what Arsenal need.

After all, they came within two points of winning the league last season, so Arteta just needs to add a little more spice to his attack to get them over the line when it matters. Nunez famously brings that chaos factor that can open up games – as highlighted by his impressive attacking stats below – and with his extra quality to rely on, he can also provide depth to stop the likes of Saka, Martinelli, Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz from getting too fatigued (or cover them if they get injured).

Stats in the Last 365 Days Stat Nunez Nketiah Martinelli Trossard Non-Penalty xG 0.74 0.31 0.31 0.4 Exp. Assisted Goals 0.24 0.07 0.28 0.53 Shot-Creating Action 3.63 2.02 4.07 3.09 Touches (in Attacking Penalty Box) 8.78 6.31 8.10 6.10

Arteta's Track Record of Getting Best out of Rough Diamonds

Did it with Havertz and Odegaard

Another factor that could make him a great fit for Arsenal is that Arteta can iron out the rough edges in a talented player. Last season, the club signed Havertz who had struggled at Chelsea, but has since looked like a man reborn with the Gunners.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Havertz has 17 goal involvements 9 goals and eight assists in 15 stats as a striker for Arsenal.

Before that, there was Martin Odegaard. Let's not forget that before the Arsenal club captain was brought to north London on loan, he looked destined to be yet another wonderkid who shone so brightly as a teenager but never quite made the grade as expected.

Similar to those two, Nunez is a highly talented player with the potential to reach the top, even if he hasn't quite yet proven to be that superstar in the Premier League so far. Jurgen Klopp spoke about his incredible potential, having spent a season working with the player, noting:

"I am a bit afraid of the highs he could reach because there is so much there it is crazy."

And the beauty for Arsenal is that he doesn't even have to reach his full potential immediately, they just need Nunez to fire enough to give them more than they got from the likes of Nketiah and an underperforming Martinelli last season as they look to close the small gap on Manchester City.

Looking at Nunez's stars, it's more than reasonable to think that if he can work under Arteta and improve even a little, he could be the difference-maker in tight games when they need a goal from nothing. If he does that, he be key in helping deliver that long-awaited league title.

