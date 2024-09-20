Arsenal star David Raya has been described as ‘absolutely fundamental’ to boss Mikel Arteta’s plans despite there initially being doubts surrounding his arrival last season, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

The respected reporter has claimed that the goalkeeper's critics appear ‘a bit ill-judged’ after his impressive debut campaign saw him cement his place in the Gunners' starting line-up, in spite of a slow start at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spain international was often scrutinised for his mistakes last season, thanks to making three errors leading to goals, the joint-third most in the Premier League.

Though he faced challenges early on, the former Brentford shot-stopper concluded his first season at Arsenal with the Golden Glove and recorded the most clean sheets (16) in the 2023/24 campaign.

Raya continued his impressive form in Europe on Thursday, with his stunning double save earning Arsenal a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Atalanta in the Champions League. He saved Mateo Retegui’s 51st-minute penalty, before miraculously clawing out his rebound effort.

Ornstein Heaps Praise on Raya

Spaniard set to be first-choice ‘for many years to come’

Ornstein, speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast, praised Raya after his debut season at the Emirates Stadium, suggesting that Arsenal have found a long-term goalkeeper:

“To think many people were questioning the signing of Raya, that looks a bit ill-judged now, because he is absolutely fundamental to what Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are doing. “That's to take nothing away from the debate with Aaron Ramsdale, who's a fine goalkeeper in his own right, and Raya has made mistakes, especially in the early days when there was all that scrutiny. “But I think it's starting to look like a bargain of a signing. He is 29 years old and is going to be Arsenal's number one by the looks of it for many years to come.”

Raya, who spent last season on loan in north London, penned a four-year contract with the Gunners after completing his permanent move worth a total of £30m this summer.

The 29-year-old’s arrival last year saw Ramsdale reduced to a bench role before the England shot-stopper eventually exited Arsenal this summer, joining Southampton in the closing stages of the transfer window.

Raya, who has been described as 'magnificent' by Arteta, became Arsenal’s first signing of a busy summer, with Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino following shortly after. Raheem Sterling and Neto also joined on season-long loans.

David Raya Arsenal Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals conceded Clean sheets Premier League 32 24 16 Champions League 9 7 4

Merino ‘Nears Return’ from Injury

Gunners receive a massive boost

Arsenal midfielder Merino is nearing his return to first-team training and is now ‘a few weeks away’ from fitness after fracturing his shoulder, Sky Sports have reported.

The Spanish international may not be far from making his debut in north London and is reportedly ‘progressing quite well’ after an unfortunate setback in training.

The 28-year-old was Arteta’s top target to bolster his midfield options after impressing at Euro 2024, and he penned a four-year contract upon his Emirates Stadium arrival in August.

A previous report from MailOnline claimed Merino is expected to be sidelined until mid-October at the earliest.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-09-24.