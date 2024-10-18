Arsenal travel to the south coast to face Bournemouth on Saturday evening, with Mikel Arteta potentially without a number of key players for the Premier League clash, including the likes of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli.

However, the Spaniard has provided an update with regard to the trio's fitness, among others, and is hopeful that all three players could feature against the Cherries.

The Gunners have enjoyed a positive start to the new season, accumulating 17 points from their opening seven league games, and currently sit just a point behind leaders Liverpool. Hoping to lift the title come May, the margin for error is slim, and thus the North Londoners will need to claim all three points at the Vitality, in what will be a stern test against Andoni Iraola's side.

Several players are doubts

Perhaps the most worrying news for Arteta and Arsenal fans over the international break was the injury to star man Saka. Footage emerged of the winger limping after England's 2-1 defeat to Greece.

However, the Arsenal boss eased concerns over the 23-year-old during his press conference on Friday morning:

"It’s not a serious injury. He’s evolving well. He was probably good enough to play with the national team second game. We have some big tests today so we are hopeful."

As well as this positive Saka news, Arteta provided an encouraging update in regards to Havertz' availability:

"He had a few issues but we’ve been dealing with that. We have great communication with Germany. If he trains well today he has a good chance to be fit and available."

Meanwhile, the former Manchester City assistant coach was more coy on Martinelli, who missed Brazil's second game over the international break. The tactician admitted that playing the wide forward would be a 'risk', and that they haven't decided whether he'll feature against Bournemouth.

While Arteta's attacking cohort appears to have emerged from the international break largely unscathed, the defensive areas look somewhat depleted. Confirming that Takehiro Tomiyasu has sustained another injury, the former Everton player revealed that Jurrien Timber, Ben White and Olekandr Zinchenko, all of whom missed minutes prior to the break, are close to returning, and that the medical and coaching staff will push the trio in training today.

Arteta also verified reports that captain Martin Odegaard, who is struggling with an ankle injury, isn't ready yet, ruling him out of the Bournemouth encounter.

Arsenal Current Injuries Player Injury Potential Return Date Bukayo Saka Thigh 19/10/2024 Kai Havertz Knee 19/10/2024 Gabriel Martinelli Calf 19/10/2024 Jurrien Timber Unknown 19/10/2024 Ben White Knee 19/10/2024 Oleksandr Zinchenko Calf 19/10/2024 Martin Odegaard Ankle 30/10/2024 Kieran Tierney Thigh No Return Date

All injury information via Premier Injuries - correct as of 18/10/2024