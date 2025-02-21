Mikel Arteta has 'personally asked' Arsenal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike this summer, according to Fichajes.

The Gunners have reportedly identified the 22-year-old as an alternative target up front, alongside RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal are actively searching for a new striker ahead of the upcoming transfer window, having lost both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz to long-term injuries earlier this season.

They now reportedly view Ekitike as an ‘ideal option’ to boost their depleted frontline, with his versatility and goal-scoring instinct appealing to Arteta.

Arsenal Eyeing Hugo Ekitike

To boost depleted Emirates frontline

According to Fichajes, Arsenal would be willing to negotiate a deal in the region of €40m (£33m) for Ekitike next summer and could launch a formal offer in the coming months.

Frankfurt are reportedly aware of the growing interest in the striker and will not sanction his departure without a convincing proposal.

A Premier League move is thought to be appealing for Ekitike, who joined Frankfurt on a five-year deal from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

The 22-year-old, praised as ‘exceptional’ by Scouting Stats, has been a key player for the German side this season, scoring 17 goals and providing six assists in 32 appearances across all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ekitike ranks sixth among the Bundesliga’s top scorers this season, with Harry Kane leading the charts with 21 goals.

Arsenal are reportedly prioritising a new striker signing for the summer transfer window, with Sesko and Newcastle’s Alexander Isak among their potential targets.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Gunners are ‘confident’ they could win the race for Sesko this summer, as the Slovenian has previously shown interest in a move to the Emirates.

Hugo Ekitike's Frankfurt Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 21 Goals 12 Assists 3 Expected goals 15.1 Goal-creating actions 7 Minutes played 1,596

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-02-25.