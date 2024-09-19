Key Takeaways Arsenal return to Champions League action to take on Atalanta on Thursday night.

Mikel Arteta may look to rotate his squad ahead of a crunch match against Manchester City at the weekend.

Riccardo Calafiori may be in line to be handed a first start of the season.

As Thursday night Champions League football becomes the new norm, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will become the first English side to get a taste of the true impact of the new format of the European competition when they come up against Atalanta. The midweek clash marks the midway point of a testing week for the Gunners and will leave their manager much to ponder ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

The Premier League title contenders started their grueling seven-day trial with a hard-fought win away at Tottenham in the North London derby. While picking up all three points against last season's Europa League winners remains of importance, one eye may be on the next big domestic trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City in three days time.

With that fixture potentially playing a role in Arteta's European selection, it could be time to take one man out of the firing line and hand a first start to new signing Riccardo Calafiori.

Calafiori Returns to Training Ahead of Atalanta Clash

The defender returned from international duty early

Calafiori was one of Arsenal's marquee signing of the summer, with the Italian defender making the move to the English capital on a £120k p/w deal after impressing for Thiago Motta and Bologna last season. He followed that up with a star-making Euro 2024 campaign, despite the fact that the rest of the Azzurri failed to live up to expectations.

After settling in quickly at the Sobha Realty Training Centre, the Gunners faithful got to witness his first outing at the Emirates during a pre-season game against Lyon. After an impressive performance, his new boss was quick to praise the 22-year-old's performance:

"He brings a lot of versatility because he can play in two or three different positions and especially in attack, occupy different spaces because he's a real defender. "When you see his press and physicality, how he goes into duels, it's unbelievable. He's done a lot last year, he's a player that can improve us."

Since then, though, the former Basel man has had to wait patiently for his competitive opportunities. Calafiori has been limited to just 42 minutes of action this term across two fixtures. Admittedly, this is largely due to the strength in depth that the Gunners have at the back and how settled their current defensive unit is.

With the number of fixtures only continuing to rise, much to the chagrin of many top stars, rotation is necessary. Now that the full-back has returned to training following a freak injury on international duty, now – after the Italian was spotted back in training this week – it might be time for Arteta to hand his new arrival a place in the starting XI in order to protect another one of his high-risk stars.

Timber in Need of a Rest

The Dutchman has been ever present since his ACL injury

The man who has largely been keeping Calafiori out of the team is the versatile option of Jurrien Timber. The former Ajax star was an exciting addition to the Arsenal squad last season, but his momentum was completely derailed by a sickening ACL injury in his first Premier League outing, leading to a lengthy absence and just one other appearance that season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: There were 281 days between Jurrien Timber's first and second Premier League appearances.

Since his return at the start of this season, the 23-year-old has played 75% of his side's minutes this term, including three starts in his last three games. While this is impressive in itself, it has to be pointed out that there have been several worries regarding Timber's fitness, both at the start of the season and most recently when he limped off in the 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Although the defender himself has stated that he feels like his injury woes are behind him, an issue of that magnitude has to be managed carefully and proper rest and recovery time must be allowed. For that very reason, Thursday night presents the most opportune moment for Calafiori to step into his teammate's shoes and make a case as to why he deserves to be Arsenal's number-one choice at left-back.

The benefit that Arteta has is that the left side of defence is arguably where the depth of his squad is at its strongest. Whereas replacing Martin Odegaard in midfield is almost impossible, there is still the option of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jakub Kiwior, and also Takehiro Tomiyasu when the Japanese international returns from injury. With plenty of good choices to pick from, the former Manchester City assistant would be remiss to not take a page from Pep Guardiola's book and trust the rotation.

