Arsenal sporting director Edu is set to leave the club in a decision that has taken several senior figures at the Emirates Stadium by surprise.

Edu has an offer from Evangelos Marinakis and is believed to have verbally agreed to a move. Marinakis currently owns Nottingham Forest, Olympiacos and Rio Ave, and it is likely another high-profile club is added in Europe.

Marinakis is looking for a ‘CEO of football’ or group sporting director, similar to the role Michael Edwards fulfills at FSG.

Arteta Was Not Aware of Edu's Intentions When Signing New Deal

Brazilian's decision has surprised Gunners' hierarchy

Arsenal do not wish to lose Edu, who joined the club in 2019 as technical director and became sporting director in November 2022.

He has overseen the signings of Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. As importantly, the Brazilian has forged a strong relationship with boss Mikel Arteta, involving him heavily in several pitches to players.

GMS understands that Arteta was not aware when he extended his contract that Edu was considering leaving the north Londoners. Edu is looking for a more expansive role, and one that comes with the ability to sign and develop young Brazilian talent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Edu made 127 appearances for Arsenal during his playing career, chalking up 15 goals and eight assists along the way

Arsenal have a rich history of signing Brazilians, including Edu himself, but they were not in the conversation for the likes of Endrick, Estevao Willian or Gabriel Mec, with only the latter still available on the market.

It has become clear that many young South American or Brazilian talents prefer to move to Europe in their teens in a multi-club model since it offers more security and, ultimately, minutes. Savinho is one example, with the now 20-year-old shining for City Football Group club Girona before making the move to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Andrey Santos is impressing for Chelsea’s sister club Strasbourg ahead of returning to Stamford Bridge next summer.

Edu Has Chance to Build Marinakis' Empire

Nottingham Forest owner wants to add more clubs to portfolio

Stanley Kroenke hasn’t ruled out building a multi-club model, and already owns MLS side Colorado Rapids, but the desire to formally link clubs to Arsenal has been around since 2022 and nothing has materialised. Marinakis is able to offer Edu the chance to lead on not only managing several clubs, but adding new ones.

Sources close to both Marinakis and Nottingham Forest are yet to give a clear steer as to when Edu might start because the scope of the role is still being finalised, but Arsenal are planning for his departure and will have to succession plan quickly or make an attempt to change his mind.

A change in sporting director is unlikely to impact Arteta specifically, despite disappointment at any change. The Gunners' boss will be involved in helping to select any replacement and remains fully committed to the project both now and in the long-term.

Arsenal’s recruitment model is also unlikely to change dramatically, which is perhaps why Edu is tempted by other opportunities which give him a wider scope and more power.

