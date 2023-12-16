Highlights William Saliba has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League, impressing regularly since breaking through into the Arsenal side.

Saliba's presence in the team is crucial for Arteta's style of play and Arsenal's success, as shown by their dropped points when he was injured last season.

Arsenal fans speculate that Saliba's injury last season cost them the Premier League title, but they are now in a strong position for a title challenge this season with the Frenchman in strong form.

Arsenal's William Saliba is already one of the 'best defenders' in the Premier League according to journalist Dean Jones, with the French international having impressed ever since coming into the Gunners side.

Saliba came within a few points of winning the Premier League title during his first full season in the Arsenal set-up, having spent the first couple of years since arriving at the Emirates Stadium out on loan. And bringing Saliba back into the fold at the beginning of last season had been a masterstroke by Mikel Arteta, with Jones believing the Spanish coach deserves plenty of praise himself for making that decision.

Saliba a star for title-chasing Arsenal

Few players have had as big of an immediate impact as Saliba in the Premier League era. In recent years only Virgil Van Dijk, Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland can lay claim to having made a bigger impression during their maiden Premier League campaign with both Liverpool and Manchester City respectively.

But other than that, Saliba is in a class of his own. That was evident in his game time last season, as Arteta played the French centre-back in the first 27 matches of the campaign. The only thing stopping him from featuring in all 38 Premier League outings was a back injury Saliba picked up during Europa League duty, which in truth not only derailed his own season, but also Arsenal's.

Remarkably, the north London outfit dropped as many points during the 11 matches Saliba was missing for, as they did in all of the 27 games prior. Illustrating his worth to the Arsenal side, many have questioned how their season would've ended had Saliba been fit for it all.

Saliba picking up where he left off for Arsenal

Last season's injury problem hasn't stopped Saliba from regaining the form that had plenty salivating over his performances, with the former OGC Nice loanee once again a standout for the Gunners. And much like the 2022/23 campaign, Saliba has again been an ever-present in the starting-11, featuring in all of Arsenal's Premier League matches so far.

William Saliba FBref Stats (Avg per 90 mins) Passes Attempted 75.77 Pass Completion % 91.5% Interceptions 0.70 Clearances 2.79 Aerials Won 2.17

While it may be argued the toll on Saliba's body could catch up with him once again, it also indicates just how crucial his presence in the team is for Arteta to play the football he wants. As per football statistics database FBref, Saliba boasts an impressive 91.5% passing accuracy average, highlighting the 22-year-old's immense ability on the ball.

His importance to Arsenal is also reflected in his WhoScored ranking, with Saliba having scored a solid 6.72 rating for the 2023/24 Premier League season so far. Arsenal aren't the same side without Saliba in the team, hence why Jones has already dubbed him one of the division's best defenders.

When asked about the impact Saliba has made ever since dropping into the Arsenal side, journalist Jones was steadfast in his belief that he'd established himself as a leading Premier League player already. Praising Arteta for the role he played in Saliba's development, the reliable reporter heaped the praise on the young defender, suggesting he can still go on and improve some more:

“Saliba has proven himself to be one of the best defenders in this division. I think that Arteta will take some credit for that for sure, having had the faith in him, because he's young, coming into the Premier League and having that naivety. You have to put complete trust, you have to accept there'll be mistakes and Arteta is willing to do that. But Saliba himself for growing as quickly as he can has been really impressive.”

Arsenal to refocus title challenge ahead of new year

Arsenal supporters have been left speculating whether they'd have won the Premier League title had Saliba avoided injury at the end of the previous campaign. While the hypotheticals won't change what actually happened, with Arsenal finishing five points behind eventual champions Man City, they might help the Gunners learn from last year's disappointment.

As a result of their strong start to the current season, Arsenal once again have themselves well-placed for a title challenge - something they'll be looking to extend even further this time around.

After Sunday's meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion, Arsenal have a potentially season-defining clash against Liverpool to look forward to the following weekend. The two are competing against each other - alongside City and Aston Villa - for the Premier League title, with a win for Arsenal likely to lay down a marker ahead of 2024.

Arteta's side have already beaten Manchester United and Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium this season, with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool the next side in their sights.