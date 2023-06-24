Liverpool 'pressed the panic button' when signing Arthur Melo last summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Brazilian midfielder failed to make an impact throughout the season after joining the club on loan.

Liverpool transfer news - Arthur Melo

Arthur signed for Liverpool on loan from Italian club Juventus, according to Sky Sports, with the Merseyside club having the option to buy him on a permanent deal for £32m.

Earlier in the campaign, journalist Pete O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT that Jurgen Klopp didn't trust Arthur during his time at the club, despite their struggles.

After Arthur's loan spell ended, Klopp thanked the Juventus midfielder for his professionalism during his time at Anfield.

He said: "I would like to wish the best to Arthur as his loan period comes to an end — his professionalism and ability were clear to all who worked with him.”

The Reds failed to qualify for the Champions League last term, enduring a difficult period, but Arthur still failed to play a single minute of Premier League football, as per FBref.

It's rare that we see Liverpool make a mistake in the transfer market, but Arthur will certainly go down as a failed signing.

The Brazilian international was signed very late in the summer transfer window with Liverpool failing to bring in another midfielder, so there's no doubt it was a bit of a panic buy.

What has Jones said about Arthur?

Jones has suggested that Liverpool 'pressed the panic button' when signing Arthur.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's hard because Arthur's being tarnished a bit by that spell at Liverpool. The truth is, it never looked like a good signing from the outset.

"It was one of the few times that Liverpool pressed the panic button in the transfer market. Different players thrive in different environments and situations and that wasn't a good one for him."

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool have already confirmed the signing of former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who you'd imagine will make a much bigger impact than Arthur on Merseyside.

After losing Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner, due to their contracts expiring, further midfield reinforcements will be necessary.

The key for Liverpool will be to not panic buy like they did with Arthur.

The Reds have started quickly to avoid this situation, securing the signing of Mac Allister before the transfer window even opened.