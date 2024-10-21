The Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol rematch might not even happen next, veteran boxing promoter Bob Arum told long-time reporter Dan Rafael this week.

The two top light heavyweight fighters by consensus collided in an elite fight October 12 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ringside judges scored the bout for Beterbiev, in a result that crowned a new undisputed champion in the division. It was not without controversy, though, as though Bivol appeared to accept the decision, his representative, Eddie Hearn vehemently opposed it — and even suggested one judge should never work again.

FIRST FIGHT Punches Thrown Punches Landed Body Shots Jabs Power Punches Artur Beterbiev 682 137 31 47 90 Dmitry Bivol 483 143 31 58 84

Boxing financier Turki Alalshikh, who through Sela and Riyadh Season has helped propel a number of big fights to the forefront, seemingly agreed with Hearn, which advanced the notion that a rematch could be forthcoming.

However, the latest comments from Arum suggest it may not take place next.

Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 May Not Happen Next

Each fighter may take on an interim challenge first

"Turki, who's a guy who loves boxing, wants to see a rematch, and I think the public would love to see a rematch," said Arum on the Fight Freaks Unite podcast, which Rafael hosts.

"But again, because the Riyadh Season ends in February, the earliest date for a rematch would be next October."

There have been two instances in which Riyadh Season events have taken place outside of Saudi Arabia, with Terence Crawford fighting Israil Madrimov in Los Angeles, and Anthony Joshua taking on Daniel Dubois in London in recent months. But higher-ups are putting a stop to that.

"Going forward, in order to tap into the large budget that they will have, they will have to do the fights in Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia, which makes sense," Arum said.

That's when the Top Rank founder, who has promoted numerous big name fighters from Muhammad Ali to Floyd Mayweather and Tyson Fury, said Beterbiev and Bivol may fight an interim bout before their prospective rematch.

"So it may mean that each of these guys fight one more time against other opponents, and then for October of next year, they do the rematch. I think that is, from a business standpoint, the likeliest thing that will happen."

It is Unclear Who Beterbiev And Bivol Will Now Fight Next

David Benavidez has been linked with the fighters, as has Canelo

It is now unclear who Beterbiev and Bivol could fight next, now that their second fight has been pushed to October 2025, at the earliest.

The former super middleweight world champion boxer David Benavidez is one of the sport's rising stars and is in command of a developing fanbase. He has been linked with the winner of the first fight, so he could be a good fit for Beterbiev. However, Benavidez recently pushed for a fight against David Morrell — which could be a banger.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, meanwhile, put himself forward for a rematch with Bivol.

Bivol, of course, outclassed Canelo when they fought in 2022 thanks to his quadruple jabs and his feinting. The fight took place at 175 pounds and the loss made Canelo retreat to super middleweight, where he continues to dominate.