Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson on Friday via unanimous decision and despite the 27-year-old being one of combat sports' kings of the callout, he decided against challenging anyone in his post-fight interview, which surprised many people given the significant audience that would have watched the show worldwide on Netflix.

Despite Paul briefly mentioning Canelo Alvarez in his post-fight interview, he did not specifically call him out, however, he did in fact mention names such as Conor McGregor and Gervonta Davis in his post-fight press conference as potential future opponents. No matter who Paul faces next, he will certainly not be facing another 58-year-old former boxing champion as he needs to increase his competition sooner rather than later, and the man who has seemingly challenged Paul to meet him in the ring next would certainly pose more of a threat than Tyson, who, prior to Friday's fight had not competed in professional boxing in 7,097 days.

Related Francis Ngannou Sends Threat to Jake Paul After Mike Tyson Fight Francis Ngannou has sent a threat to Jake Paul after watching him beat Mike Tyson

Artur Beterbiev Wants to Fight Jake Paul

The Russian took to social media to offer Paul a chance at his light heavyweight titles

Jake Paul may be in for a huge jump up in competition for his next fight is he accepts recently crowned undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev. The Russian boxer defeated Dmitry Bivol in a super-fight in October via majority decision in Saudi Arabia.

Beterbiev respond to a post on Instagram claiming that Paul wants to challenge for undisputed light heavyweight gold following his victory over Mike Tyson last night.

Take a look at his response below:

"What can you do in [the] ring against the current undisputed champion? Just know that I'm always open to any suggestions."

Despite being one of the best boxers alive, many top fighters like Beterbiev will be looking at the money which Paul has been able to make and generate throughout his boxing career so far, and that will be enticing for anyone, even elite-level boxers.

Artur Beterbiev's Professional Boxing Record (as of 16.11.24) 21 Fights 21 Wins 0 Losses By Knockout 20 By Decision 1

Where Does Jake Paul's Boxing Career Go Next?

Paul received criticism online for not putting away the 58-year-old Tyson

Close

Even though Jake Paul now holds a win over one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, his next move is up in the air. Despite him clearly holding back at multiple points during the fight, Paul was expected by many to be able to put away Mike Tyson, who was 31 years older, and the fact he wasn't able to do this will once again leave many people questioning at what level his boxing ability truly is at.

After such a performance, even though he has been called out by Artur Beterbiev, Paul may once again be looking to fight limited competition next.