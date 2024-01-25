Highlights Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, two dominant light-heavyweight boxers, are finally nearing a showdown after years of speculation and political obstacles.

They do not have any scheduled fights and the Middle East has shown interest in hosting the highly anticipated match.

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol have been two of the most talented boxers in the current generation, but are yet to meet despite being the pair of most dominant fighters in the light-heavyweight division. Both have been active and recorded some big wins, but a fight for all the belts has yet to officially materialise given boxing politics and various mandatory defences.

The Canadian-Russian star Beterbiev recently dominated and defeated British challenger Callum Smith in his latest title defence, which fuelled speculation that the pair could finally meet in the boxing ring after so many years. And with Saudi Arabia pumping huge investment into making fights that the fans want to see, it appears that we are finally getting closer to seeing the two undefeated fighters do battle.

Bivol and Beterbiev do not have a fight scheduled now and talks have stepped up for the fight to finally take place. Neither fighter has a mandatory fulfilment to complete, which has left the door firmly open to Middle East interest for this showdown, which Turki Alalshikh has already confirmed. Summer seemed like an ideal point to make any clash, given the fighters will want to prepare to face the most formidable challenges of their respective careers to date.

And according to a report by journalist Dan Rafael, a date has already been eyed and set in provision by the teams and the Middle East, to take place on June 1 in Riyadh as part of Riyadh Season. The fight will be held at Kingdom Arena, according to the report, but has yet to be entirely finalised due to complications over a TV deal including whether it will be on Beterbiev's normal fighting platform Top Rank, via ESPN+ pay-per-view. The WBC, IBF, WBO and WBA titles are all expected to be on the line, with the former as the A-side given he will bring three belts to the table on the night.

Dmitry Bivol's verdict on Artur Beterbiev

Dmitry Bivol knows how tough Artur Beterbiev will be to beat

Bivol will acknowledge that this will be a supreme test of his ability, despite many recognising him as one of the most formidable pound-for-pound talents in the sport. A potential switch to the cruiserweight division could lay in wait for the winner, although it is expected that the pair will be matched up twice given th magnitude and anticipation surrounding the event both in the Middle East and globally.

But the Russian ranks the test even above his uphill battle against Canelo Alvarez, in which he caused a huge upset last year.