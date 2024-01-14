Highlights Artur Beterbiev dominated the fight against Callum Smith, winning every round according to most onlookers and punch stats.

Beterbiev's offensive skills were on full display, throwing 182 punches compared to Smith's 59.

Smith admitted that Beterbiev was the better fighter after the bout and praised his boxing ability and power.

On the 13th of January, the long-awaited clash between Callum Smith and Artur Beterbiev took place and did not disappoint, as the latter put on a superb and dominant display at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, taking the Brit out in the seventh round to extend his unbeaten run with a 20th consecutive win via knockout, impressively putting down a man twice who had never touched the canvas in his entire career.

The majority of onlookers around the globe believed that Beterbiev won every round and was the authoritative figure inside the ring, and the punch stats back up those claims, as they convey the damning reality of just how special a performance he put up yesterday evening.

Beterbiev vs Smith punch stats broken down

Beterbiev threw a staggering 182 compared to Smith's 59

In round one, Beterbiev started as he meant to go on, scoring eight jabs to Smith's four while landing 12 power punches to his opponent's two. Smith struggled immensely in the opening round to land his shots, as Beterbiev's defensive skills saw him only land 10.5% of the 57 punches he threw.

Related Tony Bellew causes controversy with tweet after Artur Beterbiev knocks out Callum Smith After Beterbiev stopped Smith in round 7 of their light heavyweight fight, Tony Bellew took to X and caused quite the storm!

The second round saw Smith have his most successful spell of the fight, closing the gap for both jabs and power punches landed, landing seven jabs to Beterbiev's 10, and four power punches to his opponent's five. Despite still losing the round, this may have provided a ray of hope to Smith fans that he could begin to turn the tide.

However, entering the third round, it became obvious that this was not the case, as Beterbiev began to grow in stature, increasing his overall work rate, landing 17 jabs to Smith's 10 and 12 power shots while only receiving six himself.

The third round then set the scene for the fourth. The work rate increased again and Smith did not have any answers to the enclave of shots being rained upon him, receiving 13 jabs and 19 power shots, while landing a mere three jabs and eight power punches himself, an unsustainable ratio against a heavy-handed opponent.

Beterbiev continued his clean sweep of rounds into the fifth with an accurate jab, landing 20 jabs to Smith's one, however, Smith was able to outland Beterbiev for the first and final time in the fight for either of the punch statistics, scoring six power shots to Beterbiev's five, although despite this, the sheer quantity of jabs landed by the Russian-Canadian fighter saw him pick up the round on the scorecards.

Connecting with 18 jabs and 14 power punches and only sustaining two jabs and four power punches in return in the sixth round, it became quite clear that other than a miracle, it was only a matter of when, not if, Beterbiev was going to win this contest.

In the seventh, it was all over, as Beterbiev landed a staggering 20 power punches on Smith, receiving one in response, as the 33-year-old went into survival mode, but was unable to navigate himself out of the situation, subsequently leading to him being knocked down twice and finished by a flurry of shots, rendering him unable to continue.

Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith punch stats Total Punches Total Jabs Power Punches Beterbiev 182 95 87 Smith 59 28 31 Statistics taken from Compubox

Smith & Beterbiev speak after the fight

In the aftermath of defeat, Smith paid his respects to the ability of his counterpart, telling Sky Sports: “Disappointed. I’m used to being the best, I always believed I was the best, and accepting that I’m not is hard. It’s a hard one to take, but the better man won tonight. He stopped me getting my rhythm.

“He’s good at just touching, touching, stopping me getting any momentum, and I’d say the better man won tonight. He’s a bit like my brother Liam, just touching, touching, but obviously his touching is a little bit harder."

Explaining what it was like to be in there with such a relentless fighter, Smith gave his verdict on Beterbiev's power, continuing: “His power, he stopped me, but until I went down I didn’t feel anything power-wise, but more it’s just constantly touching, stopping you getting any rhythm. But no excuses, the better man won. My performance wasn't the best, but he's a good champion, he turned up and did what he was supposed to do.

“I don’t think he’s the hardest to hit, boxing ability-wise, I thought he was pretty reasonable. Whether he felt anything, I’m not sure. He’s a good fighter, he's a world champion for a reason.”

When speaking briefly after the fight, the champion himself claimed that a little bit of "luck" is the reason that an opponent is yet to go the distance with him, saying: "It's my coach working hard with me, maybe that's why too. But I think it's because of luck."