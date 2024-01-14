Highlights Artur Beterbiev maintained his unbeaten record and defended his light heavyweight titles by stopping Callum Smith.

It was a dominant performance from Beterbiev, with most believing he won every single round before the stoppage in the seventh.

However, the judges' scorecards have since been released and they've certainly raised some eyebrows.

Artur Beterbiev maintained his unbeaten record and retained his WBC, IBF, and WBO light heavyweight titles in the process by stopping Callum Smith in the seventh round in Quebec City, Canada.

The fight had been a long time coming, having originally been scheduled to take place in August 2023, but getting postponed due to a bone infection that led to jaw surgery for Beterbiev.

Smith, a 33-year-old former WBA super middleweight champion, was attempting to become a two-weight world champion, and prior to the bout, his only defeat had come via unanimous decision against Mexican star Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez four years ago in 2020.

Beterbiev too good for Smith on the night

Smith was knocked down and out in the seventh round

But Beterbiev proved too much for Smith, as the Russian and Canadian dominated the fight, catching his opponent early on in the first round, ramping up the pressure in the fourth round, blasting him with repeated powerful jabs and heavy hits, before finishing the job once and for all in the seventh. Smith had continued to stay in it up until that point, but looked more and more defeated, struggling to land punches and defend himself from the force of his opponent.

In the seventh round, a right cross to the head followed by a series of tough punches knocked Smith down. When he regained his composure, Beterbiev fired again, hitting him back into the ropes and offloading another series of punches that sent him down once more. It was at that point that Smith’s trainer Buddy McGirt stepped in to end the fight, just two minutes into the seventh round.

Judges' scorecards raise eyebrows

They weren't needed in the end, but they have still been labelled as 'laughable'

Fan reaction to the fight was brutal, particularly in response to a post on X which shared the image of the judges' scorecards. The account that posted the image said that they “found it laughable that any rounds were given to Smith,” and others agreed, with one saying, “Yep he got stuffed!” and another saying, “The only round he may have arguably won was Round 2. He got absolutely battered in Rounds 5 and 6, so those scorecards are highly dubious."

Some fans were a little bit more sympathetic to Smith, however, with one saying, “He definitely won round 2, and I’d give him round 6 as well, but not much outside of that.”

In his post-fight interview, Smith said that the loss will force him to ‘reassess his future,’ admitting that his performance was below his usual standard. He also applauded his opponent, saying: “There’s no excuse, the better man won tonight. He’s a good champion, he turned up and done what he had to do. He’s a good fighter, he’s a world champion for a reason.”

As for Beterbiev, it is clear that he has his sights set on further glory, saying in his own post-fight interview: “I need another fourth belt.” While he doesn’t currently have a fight scheduled, it seems that every man and their dog wants to see him share the ring with Dmitry Bivol next.