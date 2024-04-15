Highlights Artur Beterbiev and Dmitriy Bivol finally fight for the undisputed light heavyweight championship on June 1.

Boxing rarely gets bigger than this as the bout puts two undefeated world titleholders into the same ring until a winner emerges as the undisputed champion at light heavyweight.

The two boxers danced around one another for five years, treading their own paths, but will finally come to blows in one of the most meaningful match-ups that Saudi advisor Turki Alalshikh has organized.

"Behold a clash of two legendary fighters," said Alalshikh on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

"A historic undisputed world light heavyweight championship … four belts are on the line — only one warrior will claim victory."

The victor will become the 175-pound division's first undisputed ruler since Hall of Fame fighter Roy Jones Jr. beat Reggie Johnson 25 years ago.

"This a dream matchup between two of the best light heavyweights we’ve ever seen," said Top Rank boss Bob Arum, one of the event's primary promoters.

"The beautiful city of Riyadh will play host to this legacy-defining fight. Thank you to His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for his vision and determination in bringing boxing fans the fights they want to see."

More to follow…