After a spectacular show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, the estimated purses for the top fighters on the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol card have been released.

Following a pulsating battle at the Kingdom Arena, Beterbiev got the judges' verdict over Russian compatriot Bivol via a majority decision. This saw Beterbiev claim Bivol’s WBA title and unify the light heavyweight division, having brought the WBO, WBC and IBF heavyweight titles into the fight.

The bout - which marked the first time all four light heavyweight world championships have been on the line - also saw Bivol’s first career defeat. As devastated as he will be to have lost for the first time, Bivol can console himself somewhat with the knowledge that he banked an eight-figure payday for his efforts in the main event.

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol Both Made $10 million From Their Fight

The two best light heavyweights in the world were paid handsomely

According to a report from The Sportster, Beterbiev and Bivol were guaranteed a purse of $10m each for their headline contest, which Beterbiev won with a late surge on the judges' scorecards. That number is a career high for both men.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Beterbiev won the last three rounds on the scorecard of every judge vs Bivol.

Also earning one of the biggest paydays of his professional run was Chris Eubank Junior, who is believed to have raked in $4m for his seventh-round stoppage of Kamil Szeremeta. Eubank will likely exceed that number if he can finally land his long-awaited showdown with Conor Benn next.

The undefeated Jai Opetaia made a routine defence of his IBF World Cruiserweight Championship when he defeated Britain's Jack Massey by stoppage. The Aussie troubled while entering a dominant performance that will see him bank a cool $1m.

Speaking of dominant performances, the most emphatic victory of the night belonged to Fabio Wardley, who needed less than a round to completely annihilate fellow Brit Frazer Clarke. Wardley detonated a crushing blow on his opponent, which left him with a broken jaw, in one of the most gruesome knockouts of 2024. Wardley didn't take long to earn his $400,000 purse, while Clarke took home $350,000.

Ben Whittaker was hoping to use the big stage in Saudi Arabia to showcase his talents against Liam Cameron. What he won't have counted on, though, was the bizarre incident that saw the fight come to a premature end.

Both competitors ended up falling out of the ring in a scene more reminiscent of a WWE Royal Rumble than a boxing match. Whittaker could not continue and the fight went to the judges' scorecards, where it was declared a draw. The Olympic silver medalist left the arena in a wheelchair, but he did do so with $300,000 for his efforts.

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol select main card fight purses Boxer Reported pay Artur Beterbiev $10,000,000 Dmitry Bivol $10,000,000 Chris Eubank Jr $4,000,000 Jai Opetaia $1,000,000 Fabio Wardley $400,000 Frazer Clarke $350,000 Ben Whittaker $300,000

With more than $26m spent on fight purses for the boxers mentioned above alone, Saudi Arabia continues to invest heavily into the sport. It may have come at a huge cost, but the fighters delivered in a big way - treating fans to one of the most entertaining cards of this year.