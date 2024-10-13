The scorecards of the Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol fight have been revealed, with many boxing fans believing that the latter has been ‘robbed’ of a result. As a result of his win, Beterbiev is now the unified light heavyweight champion of the world.

Beterbiev gained a narrow victory over Bivol in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, maintaining his unbeaten record, while handing his rival his first defeat. Both boxers enjoyed success over the 12 rounds, and the judges found it hard to split the performances of the two athletes.

The pattern of the fight was established early, with Beterbiev applying pressure to his opponent, looking to march him down at every opportunity. When it comes to landing the cleaner shots, though, Bivol seemingly had the edge.

This made for a tough night's work for Glenn Feldman of the USA, Manuel Oliver Palomo of Spain and Poland's Pawel Kardyni. In the final reckoning, Beterbiev emerged as the victor as a result of a majority decision. One card had the contest level, while the other two had it for Beterbiev.

The Scorecards for Beterbiev vs Bivol Have Caused Controversy

Bivol's promoter, Eddie Hearn, was especially angry about one card

Following 39-year-old Beterbiev’s narrow victory, the judge’s scorecards revealed that they were only spilt in two of the twelve rounds - the fourth and seventh. Bivol was the unanimous winner of the first two rounds, adding the eighth and ninth to his tally in the latter stages of the bout. The judges edged the third, fifth, sixth rounds in favour of Beterbiev, who managed to finish the fight impressively and win the final three rounds.

Bivol’s promoter Eddie Hearn did not hold back in an interview with DAZN following the fight: "How could you not just talk about what just happened in the ring?

"How can you give Bivol four rounds in the whole fight? It's disgusting.Beterbiev’s corner told him that he needed a knockout. I'm disgusted. Bivol boxed beautifully in there tonight. I don't want to disrespect Beterbiev, but that judge should never work again. They're both tremendous fighters. No one on our row had Beterbiev winning. We got in the ring and I'm looking round at Beterbiev and they're all deflated."

However Dmitry Bivol did not share the same anguish. "I am a warrior. I have no explanation because it looks like excuses. I am a warrior. I don't know, I did my job but I felt like I could do better but it was just the opinion of some judges. Congratulations to Artur. He is powerful, very powerful. I have a bruise from my hand, he hit it and it was so hard."

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Beterbiev's victory over Bivol marks the first time he has gone to the judges' scorecards in his professional career.

The result means that Artur Beterbiev becomes the first undisputed light-heavyweight champion since 2002. He spoke to DAZN following his unification win. "I feel not bad. I did not good today. I wanted to box with more quality. I'll be better one day. It was a little bit uncomfortable. Of course, it was a tough fight because Dmitry is a tough champion and he has tough skills, better than me.”

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol judges' scorecards Manuel Oliver Palomo Glenn Feldman Pavel Kardyni Rounds Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Round 1 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 2 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 3 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 4 9 10 9 10 10 9 Round 5 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 6 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 7 9 10 10 9 10 9 Round 8 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 9 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 10 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 11 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 12 10 9 10 9 10 9 Total 114 114 115 113 116 112

Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh was among those to express his anger at the decision, meaning that a rematch between the pair in early 2025 looks inevitable. After Beterbiev and Bivol delivered one of the most absorbing contests of the year, the rematch promises to be just as watchable.