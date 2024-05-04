Highlights Artur Beterbiev has pulled out of his undisputed showdown with Dmitry Bivol due to a knee injury.

The pair were scheduled to fight on the 1st of June in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Turki Alalshikh claims he's looking for a replacement in order to keep Bivol on the card.

Artur Beterbiev's showdown with Dmitry Bivol for the undisputed 175-pound championship has been postponed after the 39-year-old injured his knee in training.

The IBF, WBC and WBO titleholder ruptured his meniscus ahead of the scheduled clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the 1st of June, according to Top Rank Boxing. The promotional company has revealed their plans to stage the showdown before the end of the year.

The boxing bout between the two stars has been highly anticipated for quite some time, as both fighters are unbeaten and are seen as two of the best boxers on the planet.

Beterbiev, 39, has stopped all 20 of his opponents, including Callum Smith in seven rounds earlier this year. As for Bivol, he's recognised for defeating Canelo Alvarez two years ago and has since outpointed then-unbeaten Gilberto Ramirez and Lyndon Arthur by one-sided decisions.

Should the clash take place later this year, it looks set to be a mouthwatering match-up of styles between the jaw-dropping knockout power of Beterbiev and the precise technical ability of Bivol.

Beterbiev vs Bivol Will Not Take Place on The 1st of June

Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh reacts to the news

With Beterbiev out until September, according to reports, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh, has shared his reaction to the news.

"After receiving today’s news about Beterbiev’s injury, we will be postponing the Beterbiev vs. Bivol fight scheduled for June 1st until later this year. Wishing my brother Artur a speedy recovery. However, the 5v5 event is still on for June 1st," he posted.

According to ESPN, a replacement opponent is being sought for Bivol so that he can remain on next month's card in Saudi Arabia.

Turki Alalshikh Confirms The 5 v 5 Card Will Still Go Ahead

Deontay Wilder is set to feature on the card

A one-of-a-kind boxing event was announced last month as a squad of fighters representing Queensberry Promotions take on boxers from Matchroom in a unique five vs. five event to take place June 1 in Saudi Arabia.

Despite Beterbiev's clash with Bivol being postponed, His Excellency has confirmed that the epic 5 v card will still go ahead next month.

In one of the more intriguing plot twists, thumping American heavyweight Deontay Wilder — a long-time rival of Eddie Hearn's prized fighter Anthony Joshua — will represent Hearn's Matchroom. 'The Bronze Bomber' is scheduled to face Zhilei Zhang in an intriguing heavyweight showdown.

Filip Hrgovic will face Daniel Dubois for the vacant IBF heavyweight title, and Ray Ford will defend his WBA featherweight title against Nick Ball. The other two fights on the card are Ammo Williams-Hamzah Sheeraz and Willy Hutchinson-Craig Richards.

"The best Sport stems from the greatest rivalries," said Hearn in a statement sent to GIVEMESPORT. "And on June 1, I am confident Matchroom will reign supreme over Queensberry."

He continued: "I have assembled a team of elite world beaters who are ready to do the business. Losing isn’t an option … I'm sure this unprecedented five-versus-five will be the first of many duels with Frank Warren and his team — and may the best man win!"