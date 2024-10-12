An undisputed light heavyweight champion of the world will be crowned on Saturday night as WBC, IBF and WBO titleholder Artur Beterbiev meets WBA champion Dmitry Bivol in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Both men are unbeaten in their professional careers, with Beterbiev having knocked out all 20 of his opponents. Bivol, meanwhile, boasts a record of 23-0.

The fight had originally been set to take place in June, before being postponed due to a knee injury suffered by Beterbiev. The showdown has been one of the most highly-anticipated in recent boxing history - and it's now just hours away.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The ring walks for Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol are set for 11:15pm UK time.

Beterbiev and Bivol will headline a stacked card at the Kingdom Arena, with a number of notable British stars in action. Due to the packed nature of the bill, though, the main event isn't expected to begin until late into the evening.

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol Won't Start Trading Blows Until Almost Midnight in the UK

British fight fans are in for a late night

The main card will begin at 5pm BST(12pm ET/9am PT). However, per The Sun, the ring walks for the main event won't happen until 11:15pm. After all the pomp and circumstance of the various national anthems and fighter introductions, the first bell for Beterbiev vs Bivol is expected at around 11:35pm. Even if the bout only goes six rounds, the fight still won't finish until after midnight UK time.

Fortunately for fight fans staying up late for the action, there's plenty of British interest on the undercard. Among the bigger names on the bill is Chris Eubank Jr, who enters the ring for the first time in 2024 as he faces Kamil Szeremeta in a 12-round middleweight scrap. Ring walks for the fight are set for 8pm UK time, with the opening round expected to get underway at 8:20pm.

Following on from that clash will be a rematch of one of the best fights seen in a British ring all year as Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke meet once again for the British and Commonwealth Heavyweight Championships. Their first fight ended in a dramatic split draw and fans in Riyadh could be treated to an absolute classic in the sequel. The big men are scheduled to enter the ring at 10pm UK time to renew their epic rivalry.

Full card for Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Undisputed Light Heavyweight Championship Chris Eubank Jr. vs Kamil Szeremeta 12-round middleweight contest Jai Opetaia vs Jack Massey IBF Cruiserweight Championship Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke British & Commonwealth heavyweight titles Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron 10-round light heavyweight contest Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman WBC Women's Featherweight Championship Mohammaed Alakel vs Jesus Gonzalez Four-round lightweight contest

Outside of the main event, the blockbuster card features two more world title fights as Skye Nicolson and Jai Opetaia defend their titles. The always-entertaining Ben Whittaker is also in action, looking to enhance his growing reputation with a victory over Liam Cameron.

It might be a late night by the time the main event rolls around, but the action on offer looks likely to more than make up for it as the eyes of the boxing world will once again be locked on Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.