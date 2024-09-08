Aryna Sabalenka clinched victory in the US Open Saturday evening, dashing home hopes by defeating American Jessica Pagula 7-5, 7-5 in the women's singles final. It was her third Grand Slam tennis title in four attempts, all of which have come on the hard court surface, with two US Open titles and one Australian Open crown.

Sabalenka is not merely one of the hardest-hitting women on the WTA circuit. She's one of the hardest-hitting players in all of tennis, regardless of gender. She reaffirmed that status throughout her time in and around Arthur Ashe Stadium, firing off countless scorching attempts to leave her opposition reeling. In the process, she made tournament history, not only hoisting the famous US Open trophy and winning almost $4 million, but also outshining her competition in various shot speed-related metrics.

One key to her success is her devastating forehand, which she has used to great success in New York. The current world number two has posted an average forehand topspin speed of 80mph during the tournament. That is faster than not only anyone on the women's circuit, but amazingly, she is also hitting harder than her male counterparts. Even the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and finalist Jannik Sinner have not been able to reach that speed with the same shot.

The Speed Aryna Sabalenka has Been Hitting the Ball at During the US Open is Just Ridiculous

The 26-year-old is striking her shots with incredible conviction

It is a simply brutal weapon that has guided the Belarussian to glory, and not one of her opponents have been able to find an answer for it.

The forehand topspin is not something that has just now been added to Sabalenka's arsenal for the US Open. She routinely touches 120 mph with her serve, a shadowy figure that tends to slip past surveillance for aces when Sabalenka's at her best. Per Statista, she recorded a 121.16 mph serve at this year's Australian Open, the second-fastest speed among women who competed in the tournament (behind only Coco Gauff's 124.89 mph mark).

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sabalenka's triumph at the US Open saw her win her 16th career singles title.

Sabalenka is the first player to finish the season with the most women's singles Grand Slam match wins (18 in 2024, level with Jasmine Paolini) for consecutive years since Serena Williams in 2015-2016. She is the sixth defending runner-up to win the US Open title in the Open Era, after Chris Evert (1980), Martina Navratilova (1986), Graf (1988 and 1995), Justin Henin (2007) and Williams (2002 and 2012).

After her victory in the third round at the US Open, she was asked about her performance compared to her male counterparts - and even she seemed shocked.

"I saw my stats on my forehand and I actually can’t believe it’s that fast. It felt kind of uncomfortable being at the top and even hitting harder than guys. That’s a really interesting stat."

At the French Open, renowned as being a slower-paced playing surface, she recorded a forehand top speed of 78 mph in her first round match at the French Open against Erika Andreeva. She also managed to outdo Jannik Sinner's shot at Roland Garros - as he could only manage a forehand top speed of 75mph.

It promises to be an intriguing battle to see who will end the calendar year as the world number one, and current undisputed queen of women's tennis - as Sabalenka and her devastating forehand - looks to overhaul the French Open champion, Iga Swiatek.