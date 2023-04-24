World number one Iga Świątek and Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka went head-to-head in the final of the Stuttgart Open.

It was a repeat of last year’s final, and it was Świątek who won the tournament for a second time.

The 21-year-old triumphed 6-3, 6-4 against Sabalenka in one hour and 50 minutes.

It was Sabalenka’s third successive loss in the Stuttgart Open final, having fallen to Ashleigh Barty in 2021 and Świątek last year.

The 24-year-old had a brilliant reaction to yet another defeat, showing off her famous sense of humour.

Aryna Sabalenka pretends to smash Iga Świątek’s Stuttgart Open prize

As sponsor of the Stuttgart Open, Porsche provides the winner of the WTA 500 event with a shiny new car.

Sabalenka jokingly showed her frustration at missing out on the incredible prize yet again, pretending to smash the car’s window with her runners-up trophy.

No one seemed to notice the incident at the time, but the cameras spotted her. A brilliant slow-mo video of the moment has since been doing the rounds on social media.

Video: Watch Aryna Sabalenka’s hilarious reaction to Stuttgart Open loss

Świątek has been plagued with injury this season, withdrawing from the Miami Open and Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers with a rib injury sustained at Indian Wells.

The Stuttgart Open title was her second of the year, following on from a victory at the Qatar Open in February.

Świątek is now on track to defend her title at the French Open, which gets underway at the end of May.

"I wanted to win really, really hard, but I knew that I can't really focus on that and just I have to keep doing my job as I did on previous matches," Świątek said after her victory against Sabalenka.

"I'm pretty happy that I could kind of have a good mentality and just focus on what I want to do tennis-wise."

Both Sabalenka and Świątek will now move onto the Madrid Open, a WTA 1000 event played on clay. Ons Jabeur is the defending champion after beating Jessica Pegula in the final last year.

Świątek was absent from the tournament with a shoulder injury, while Sabalenka lost to Amanda Anisimova in the first round.