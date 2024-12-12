French club Monaco may have succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the Champions League on Wednesday night – but their tactic to nullify the Gunners’ dominance from corners could end the English side's hot streak in the Premier League.

For some time now, Mikel Arteta and his team – the ‘genius’ Nicolas Jover in particular – have become renowned for being a persistent threat from dead-ball situations, whether that be a corner or from a free-kick.

In the aftermath of their recent 2-0 win over Manchester United, former striker Dimitar Berbatov labelled the north Londoners as ‘the new Stoke City’ after William Saliba and Jurrien Timber turned in their only two goals of the afternoon from corners.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have scored more goals from corners (22) than any other Premier League club since the start of the 2023/24 season.

Their success can be attributed to the expertise and know-how of Jover, Arsenal’s chief set-piece coach, whose unrivalled methods saw him honoured with a mural outside the Emirates Stadium ahead of Wednesday's European clash.

But have Adolf Hutter’s Monaco, who are now sitting 16th in the 2024/25 Champions League rankings, worked out how to prevent them from scoring at any given dead-ball opportunity?

The principality side may have lost 3-0 on away soil thanks to Bukayo Saka’s brace and Kai Havertz’s late finish, but they can take promise away from their gameplan - one that succeeded given that all three of Arsenal’s goals came from open play.

Quite simply, Hutter's men – when defending the home outfit’s corners – were instructed to leave three attackers high up the pitch which, in turn, meant the Gunners were forced to leave more players back than normal. Adding to that, to further neutralise their in-air threat, Les Rouges et Blancs stationed a player near the flag in order to a) stop the short corner and b) prevent over-crowding in the penalty box.

What typically happens is that Arteta’s men place someone on the goal-line to distract the goalkeeper, this time being Radoslaw Majeck, but were unable to put as much pressure on the Polish shot stopper as they feared being undone on the counterattack.

Whether the same methods can be deployed by the likes of Arsenal’s impending opponents in Everton and Crystal Palace remains unknown – but Monaco, despite the chastening loss, may have found the antidote to Jover’s brilliance.

A worried Arsenal fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to state their worry that Premier League managers will now know what is necessary to prevent Arsenal's set-piece goal count going through the roof. They wrote: "Hope Premier League managers aren’t watching this because I think Monaco have found the answer to our corners."