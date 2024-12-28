Ligue 1 side AS Monaco have given a hilarious response to Cristiano Ronaldo's claims that Paris Saint-Germain are the only team in France and that the league is 'finished.' The Portuguese megastar was speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards on Friday night, where he was named the best Middle Eastern player of 2024 for his efforts with Al-Nassr over the course of the calendar year.

During a live interview, Ronaldo made several bold claims, including that Manchester United's current problems went beyond manager Ruben Amorim and that Vinicius Junior should have won the 2024 Ballon d'Or. However, his most scathing criticism was aimed at the French top flight, and now one of the league's biggest clubs has gone viral with their reaction to the former Real Madrid man's comments.

Monaco Respond to Ronaldo's Claims

During the conversation, Ronaldo was asked whether he believed the Saudi Pro League was a stronger competition than Ligue 1. Not only did the iconic striker reaffirm his stance, but he also doubled down on it with some strong words regarding the French division:

"Saudi League is better than Ligue 1, of course. France only has PSG. The rest are finished. Try to sprint in 38, 39, 40-degree weather and see. "It's my opinion. I don't care what they say. France is only PSG, sorry. The other teams compete, but PSG is the strongest. Nobody competes with them. They have better players; they are the club with more money. This is a fact. I'm not a liar. I'm not saying anything new."

Paris Saint-Germain have been the dominant force in French football for well over a decade, winning 10 of the last 12 league titles. However, one of the sides to topple the Parisians during this time was AS Monaco, who claimed the title back in the 2016-17 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only three clubs have won more Ligue 1 titles than AS Monaco (PSG, Saint-Ettiene, Marseille).

In response to Ronaldo's comments, the eight-time champions posted a tweet on their X (Twitter) account with a GIF of Michael Scott from the television show The Office, pulling a bemused face while the caption of the word 'what?' appeared at the bottom of the screen.

Fans were quick to shower Monaco's admin with praise for the reaction, which has since done the rounds across social media. "Yes, Monaco admin cook him," one person replied. "He is a petty guy who thinks he is better than everyone."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 28/12/2024.