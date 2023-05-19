Jose Mourinho showed he's a class act with his reaction to a fan who wanted a photo with him.

Mourinho is in touching distance of his sixth European trophy as a manager after guiding his Roma side to the final of the Europa League.

Roma held Bayer Leverkusen to a goalless draw in Germany to progress 1-0 on aggregate and book their spot in Budapest.

The Italian team will face Sevilla in the final - a team who specialises in winning this competition.

Indeed, Sevilla have won the Europa League on six occasions already and defeated Juventus to reach this year's final.

But while Sevilla may be the masters of the Europa League, Mourinho is the master of European competitions in general.

The Portuguese manager has won all five of his previous European finals, including last season's conference league with Roma.

And with such an impressive résumé, Mourinho has become one of the most renowned managers on the planet.

Mourinho's reaction to fan who asked for photo

As you'd expect, there are plenty of fans desperate for the chance to meet the self-proclaimed 'chosen one.'

And one lucky fan managed to catch the Roma boss after he got off the team bus.

The fan tries to get a photo with Mourinho and proceeds to put his arm around the manager.

Security then tries to intervene and prevent the fan from doing so but Mourinho waves them away.

“No no don’t worry," he can be heard saying.

Mourinho then invites the fan to put his arm back around him for the photo.

What a classy gesture. Check it out below:

VIDEO: Mourinho's reaction to fan who wanted photo

Fans react to Mourinho's classy act

After a video of the moment was shared on Twitter, a number of people were quick to react.

"What a man Jose is," stressed one.

"He’s actually so likeable man," wrote another.

"No other manager got the streets like he does," added a third.

A fourth said: "A man of the people."

Meanwhile, a fifth stated: "This is my manager right there. That’s why he’s a legend."

Can Roma qualify for the Champions League?

Roma can now look forward to a second European final in as many years, having failed to reach one for 31 years prior to last season.

Though Roma currently sit sixth in the Serie A, they can still qualify for the Champions League if they beat Juventus in Budapest.

And if Mourinho does guide his team into the Champions League next season, who's to say he can't win the most prized trophy in European football for a third time?