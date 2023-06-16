England shouldn't worry too much if Ben Stokes cannot bowl in the Ashes, claims former international Steve Harmison.

The hosts have a plethora of options to choose from should their captain be unable to hold an end during the series.

The Ashes - What's the latest on Ben Stokes?

Despite leading England to some famous wins over the last 18 months and presiding over a complete turnaround in form, not everything has gone Stokes' way.

The 32-year-old has suffered a long-term knee injury that has plagued him for over a decade.

During England's winter tour to New Zealand, it flared back up again, forcing him to refrain from bowling in their series.

In the aftermath, Stokes opened up about the injury: "It is incredibly frustrating knowing that something is holding me back from being able to fulfil my role, especially as a fourth seamer."

There have been rumours that the same injury would also prevent him from bowling in the Ashes.

However, the man himself announced prior to the start of the first test that he is fit to bowl.

Speaking at a press conference (Via ESPN), the English captain said: "The last three days have been really good for my confidence.

"I've bowled every day so far and been able to run in with more intensity day by day. I've got myself in a real good place to be able to bowl."

Ben Stokes is ready for the Ashes

What has Steve Harmison said about Ben Stokes?

Harmison pointed out that the English attack should be more than capable even without Stokes' bowling.

Speaking on behalf Online Cricket Betting, he said: "Yeah they can, because they can still take 20 wickets."

Harmison highlighted England's strength and depth, adding: "They've got Anderson, Broad, Robinson and Wood – potentially Woakes as backup. Josh Tongue used his height very well in that Ireland game and I think he would be an option, especially at Old Trafford or even at The Oval if we have to go out there and win. I don't see that as a problem, being able to go out there and take 20 wickets."

How has Ben Stokes performed since becoming captain?

To say the change in fortune for England's Test side since Stokes became captain has been huge would be an understatement. It has been simply unbelievable.

The side went from malaise to run-scoring machine seemingly overnight.

Under Joe Root's captaincy, England had lost five series in succession, winning just one out of 17 Test matches.

Under Stokes' leadership, however, England had won four out of the last six series and drawn the other two, scoring at an unbelievable rate of 4.76 along the way, heading into the Ashes.

They went from a team that couldn't buy a win under Root to the first Test side in history to score 500 runs on the first day of a Test match last December.

Even if Stokes cannot bowl in the Ashes, he'll certainly be making an impact on his team from the field.