It's time for summer's showpiece event and for sports fans everywhere to suddenly become the pre-eminent expert in all things cricket – The Ashes 2023.

So here is all you need to know before the world's most storied sporting series gets underway at Edgbaston later this month.

Where and when are the tests being held?

First Test – Edgbaston, Birmingham June 16th-20th

England's best ground for a party atmosphere will be kicking things off on June 16th, so expect to see some whacky fancy dress to welcome the Australia team.

Despite its raucous atmosphere, the Birmingham ground has seen England win only one of their last three Tests there, losing to New Zealand and Australia in the last four years.

Second Test – Lords, London June 28th-July 2nd

The home of cricket plays host to the second Test in the series, and with England putting on a batting masterclass at the ground just this week, they should be feeling confident.

However, like Edgbaston, Lords has only seen England win two of their last six games at the ground.

Third Test – Headingley, Leeds, July 6th- 10th

The third Test takes place at a ground that saw one of the most remarkable Test innings of all time, Jack Leach's 1 not out – Ben Stokes's 135 wasn’t too bad either.

Over the years, the ground has become something of a fortress for England, with the home side winning five of the last six Tests to take place at the Leeds ground.

Fourth Test – Old Trafford, Manchester, July 19th-23rd

The teams will head north to Jimmy Anderson's stomping ground for the fourth Test, Old Trafford, Manchester.

Just like Headingley, Old Trafford is a bastion for English Test cricket which has seen the home team lose just once since 2002.

However, that one loss came against Australia during the 2019 Ashes series and so England will surely be out for revenge.

Fifth Test – The Oval, London, July 27th-31st

London's Oval will play host to the final Test in the series on July 27th.

England have only lost one of their last five Tests at the London ground and beat Australia by 135 runs in the 2019 Ashes.

What time will the games start?

England's Alastair Cook tosses the coin watched by Australia's Michael Clarke before the fifth Ashes test

With all five Tests classified as 'day' matches, play is scheduled to start at 11am BST and conclude at 6pm BST.

There are allowances for stoppages in play that could see days extended to 6:30pm to let the teams fit in 90 overs of play a day.

Lunch will be taken at 1pm and lasts for 40 minutes, whilst the players will also take a tea interval for 20 minutes, which is usually taken at 3:40pm.

How can I watch or stream the Ashes in the UK?

Sky has the rights to broadcast all five Test matches for UK viewers and will show them on their Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event channels.

Fans can stream the matches through a Now TV Sky Sports pass subscription.

If you prefer listening to the action, the BBC will provide their regular ball-by-ball coverage of home Tests with TMS on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

The corporation will also provide a highlights package show, 'Today at the Test,' every evening of each Test at 7pm on BBC2.

How can I watch or stream the Ashes in Australia?

Australian viewers can watch the Ashes on Channel 7 as they hold the broadcasting rights in the country.

Viewers can also stream each Test through Channel 7's 7Plus service, and with both options being free, it's your best bet.

Australian viewers can also watch each Test on Fox Cricket.

Ashes 2023 Squads

General view of Australia players during practice

Both sides have confirmed their squads for the first two Tests at Edgbaston and Lords.

England

Ben Stokes (captain), Ollie Pope (vice-captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence, Jonny Bairstow (wicket-keeper), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Mark Wood, Matty Potts, Josh Tongue.

Australia

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

How To Get Tickets For Ashes 2023?

The bad news is that the England Cricket Board (ECB) have officially sold out of tickets for the first four days of all five Tests in the summer, but the good news is that all five Tests still have day five tickets available to purchase.

These tickets are cheaper, but you risk seeing no cricket at all should the games be wrapped up within the first four days.

Tickets for days one through four are still available on sites like Viagogo and StubHub, but due to demand, they are going for significantly higher prices than they were first listed for. Some have been spotted going as high as £300 each.

Form guide

England

The last 12 months have seen England completely redefine how they play Test cricket and transform their fortunes.

Series wins against South Africa, New Zealand, and Pakistan, alongside some high scoring draws against India and New Zealand, should give Ben Stokes’ side some serious confidence going into the first Test at Edgbaston.

Australia

The Aussies have also enjoyed some great form over the last couple of years, not losing a Test series since last beating England in the Ashes in 2021.

Australia have the ICC Test World Championship to contest against India from June 7th, and so should they win that, they will be coming into the Ashes as the World Champions.