Jonny Bairstow has admitted that he's still managing a 'few niggles' ahead of this year's Ashes but is nonetheless raring to go ahead of the biggest series in recent memory.

The summer of 2022 was one to remember for England cricket fans but perhaps more so for Bairstow himself.

The wicket-keeper batsman had found his place in the Test side questioned before the arrival of Brendon McCullum as coach and Ben Stokes as captain. Yet, England's new brand of Test cricket saw Bairstow thrive and led to some of the most remarkable innings in Test cricket history.

But despite the plethora of highs, the lows soon came in equal measure as Bairstow's memorable run of form was cut short by a freak leg injury.

It soon became a race against time to get back fit ahead of the Ashes this summer but the 33-year-old has managed to recover just in time.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Yorkshire man stressed that he's feeling fit right now but is ready to battle through the pain if needs be.

"I think after trauma like my leg injury you’re always going to have a few niggles, that’s part and parcel of coming back from something like that. But I’ve got a lot of overs under my belt and I’m feeling good," he said.

Dealing with the dark days

Bairstow has admitted there were dark times during his recovery but that having an Ashes to strive for helped motivate him.

There were times where he feared he may never walk again and watching his teammates in action proved tough.

"Injuries are a part of sport but they never get easier," he emphasised. "It’s very hard to watch your teammates when you wish you were out there yourself, and yeah you do begin to wonder how it will all play out. But you need to be mentally strong and it’s always nice to have something like an Ashes to get back fit for."

The biggest ever Ashes series

The desire to play in any Ashes is strong but this year the anticipation is even bigger. The men's Ashes will be played alongside the women's series and Bairstow believes this is only going to enhance the spectacle for fans.

"We’ve seen in The Hundred with the double-headers that putting the men’s and women’s competitions together can give them both a boost and that’s a great thing, and I’m sure Heather and her team will have a lot of support this summer," he said.

England fast bowler Kate Cross echoed Bairstow's thoughts and exemplified that there have already been record ticket sales for this year's women's matches, with a historic crowd expected for the T20 game at Edgbaston.

"Looking at how many tickets we’ve sold [over 70k], that’s a lot of people who are going to come and watch us and hopefully they’ll be entertained," she said. "If we were to have a good Ashes series, in packed-out stadiums, that could only be a huge positive for women’s cricket."

The 'Bazball' way

England have won 11 out of 13 Test matches since McCullum took over and Bairstow has perhaps best epitomised the new era of 'Bazball' that has been adopted.

Speaking on what McCullum and Stokes have done for him personally, Bairstow said: "Ben has been fantastic, as has Brendon. They’ve been so clear about how we want to play, and they’ve been so supportive in backing us through that method. You’ve seen from the decisions that Ben makes that he leads from the front, and I’m sure he’ll do that again this summer."

And though Stokes himself will no doubt lead from the front this summer, Bairstow will hope to do the same as one of the most senior players in the squad.

It'll take some doing to replicate his form from last year, but if he gets anywhere close to the same level, we're all in for a real treat.