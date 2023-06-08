England captains Ben Stokes and Heather Knight were projected onto Tower Bridge this week to mark the start of an incredible Ashes summer.

With both the LV= Insurance Men’s Ashes and the Metro Bank Women’s Ashes taking place this year, cricket fans everywhere have lots to look forward to.

It looks to be a particularly pivotal moment for women's cricket, which has elevated significantly as a sport in recent years, and the projection of both captains side-by-side was the perfect symbol of equality and support between the England teams.

When does the Ashes start?

Ben Stokes’ side will get the Ashes underway at Birmingham’s raucous Edgbaston on June 16th.

As soon as that Test is finished, Kinght’s side will begin the women's series with a historic five-day Test at Nottingham’s Trent Bridge on June 22nd.

Both teams will be looking to regain the Ashes from Australia, with the last success for the men coming back in 2017 and back in 2015 for the women.

What have Ben Stokes and Heather Knight said about the Ashes?

Stokes could hardly hide his excitement at the prospect of another home Ashes, and also highlighted the importance of having both the men's and women's Ashes running almost simultaneously.

He said: “The Ashes is one of the biggest and best rivalries in sport and it’s something that every cricketer wants to play in. It’s a great opportunity for the game to have the Men’s Ashes and Women’s Ashes side by side, and we’ve already seen from the ticket sales that fans want to be there to support the women’s team. The growth of the women’s game over the past few years has been incredible and is testament to Heather and the team and their quality and success on the pitch.”

“Some of my favourite Ashes memories have been in front of big and loud England crowds. They always get fully behind us and they’ll play a big part for both teams this summer. Hopefully, we can continue entertaining them and putting on a show.”

Knight also expressed her excitement about the summer ahead and the impact it will have on women's cricket.

She said: “This summer is going to be massive for women’s cricket, we really can’t wait. To be side by side with men’s team and to have more games in major venues is so exciting. It’s massive for us to play in front of such big crowds and the record-breaking ticket sales will really give us an extra boost when we’re out there on the field during the Women’s Ashes. I remember seeing the England Men’s and England Women’s teams on the double-decker bus in 2005 and it would be amazing if both teams could have a similar summer this year.”

“When I was little watching cricket, and playing in boys’ teams, I watched the England Men’s team on TV because I didn’t even know about the England Women’s team. So much has changed since then, it’s actually amazing to think of the progress the game has made.

“And the opportunity that is in front of us this summer across the Women’s Ashes - playing in major venues on the same platform as England Men - goes to show the journey that our game has been on, and how much more likely it is that a girl would choose to get into cricket now, and see professional women’s cricketers on TV to look up to.

“I’m really proud of how far cricket has come. We’ve got more distance to go but this is a huge year for women’s cricket and hopefully the scale of the Women’s Ashes will help inspire a few more girls to come and watch us. I think, like the Lionesses last summer, we have the chance to bring a lot of people with us this summer.”

The growth in women’s cricket

The excitement for the women’s Ashes this summer is just a continuation of the rapid growth, interest and attention that the sport has experienced in recent years.

2023 has been an exceptionally good year for the sport so far, with the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WIPL) in India, which was a roaring success.

Cricket’s premier publication Wisden has declared 2023 ‘the year of women’s cricket’, and the Ashes is sure to only further that narrative.

Match-going fans seem to agree, as the BBC reported ticket sales for the women’s Ashes had already broken records back in March, with 55,000 sold at that time.

This week, Trent Bridge reported that they sold over 11,000 tickets for the opening Test of the series, making for the largest crowd at an England Women’s Test match on home soil.

It is going to be a wonderful summer of cricket for both teams regardless of where the Ashese ultimately end up.