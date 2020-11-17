Highlights England's "Golden Generation" failed to advance past the quarter-finals in Euro 2004, despite having a talented team.

Ashley Cole was one of the few members of the Golden Generation to consistently perform at a high level for both club and country.

Cole's outstanding defensive performance against Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro 2004 and subsequent matches showed his skill and ability to shut down top players.

England's Euro 2004 campaign ended in heartbreak. Like most tournaments in the 2000s - at least before Steve McClaren took over as manager - optimism among Three Lions fans for Euro 2004 was high as the country was in the midst of a 'Golden Generation'.

You had the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Michael Owen and more all at the peak of their powers. England also had an 18-year-old whippersnapper named Wayne Rooney in their team, the teenage sensation memorably scoring a hat-trick in the 4-2 group stage win over Croatia.

England's Golden Generation fail at Euro 2004

Sven Goran Eriksson's team was littered with quality, but the Three Lions were sadly eliminated at the quarter-final stage by host nation Portugal. It was a dramatic game which saw Rooney taken off injured after just 27 minutes. Sol Campbell later had a 90th minute winner controversially disallowed and England were predictably beaten in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw.

A true European Championship classic, this was a game which saw one member of England's fabled 'Golden Generation' stand head and shoulders above the rest. No, it wasn't Owen or Lampard, who happened to be the Three Lions' goal-scorers on the day. The man we're talking about is Arsenal and Chelsea legend Ashley Cole.

Truth be told, the left-back was one of the only members of the 'Golden Generation' to regularly replicate his form at club level on the international stage. Against Portugal over 16 years ago, Cole was simply magnificent and you can watch his highlights from the game below.

Ashley Cole vs Portugal at Euro 2004

As you can see, the fullback delivers what can only be described as a defensive masterclass. It just so happened to be one which expertly nullified the threat of a young Cristiano Ronaldo, who was operating on the right wing.

Time and time again, the future five-time Ballon d'Or winner tried to get around Cole, only to be frustrated by the Englishman. The left-back doesn't fall for the fancy footwork as he repeatedly pinches the ball off the Portuguese icon, sticking tight and putting in firm tackles whenever appropriate.

Not only did Cole perform to a world-class standard during his 120 minutes of playing time but he also scored his penalty in the shootout. The now 43-year-old really was 'Mr Dependable' for England and is without a doubt the greatest left-back to have donned the Three Lions jersey.

Ashley Cole locks up Ronaldo in Chelsea vs Man Utd

It wasn't the only time in his career that Cole managed to pocket Ronaldo – not many players can say that. Indeed, when Chelsea met Man United in 2006, the left-back helped his side pick up a 1-1 draw in a game where he yet again got the better of the iconic forward. Cole explained to Chelsea TV (via TalkSport):

"I was so focused on that game. Even in the changing room I just felt different going into this game. My focus and concentration - mentally I was on it. I came to show him the line a lot because I kind of fancied my chances up against him with my pace. And a little bit of mentality actually, I think I got in his head a few times. He always wanted that extra trick. "I gave him a strong tackle, maybe it was a foul or not, I don't know. And I felt at that time he didn't want it no more. He's kind of put his hand up and said, 'I wanna go off.' So I think it was a good time to say I had him in my pocket. But I had so much respect for him, it was always a tough battle against not just Manchester United but against him. And to see what he's gone on to do is testament to how good he actually was. This is just one of my good moments against him and I would probably say I came out on top on this occasion."

It's performances such as these which confirm Cole's status as one of the greatest fullbacks of the modern era. He might not quite have the same legacy as Ronaldo, but the Portugal international certainly wouldn't have had the career he did had he been up against the Englishman more regularly.