The significance of a stadium’s influence on a football club’s success is often brushed aside these days. The English football scene, once a hotbed of revelry and rivalry, now feels a bit like it’s been put through the wash - polished and sterilised compared to the electric atmosphere of say the 1990s.

Venues that once loomed like impenetrable fortresses are now rapidly transforming into sterile theatres, where the match feels more like a performance than a battle. As a result, the once-potent concept of "home advantage" is steadily losing its power, with match-days now more tailored to tourists and hospitality than true football fervour. Thankfully, there are still a few stadiums that ex-players speak of with a shiver, places that still command respect and a sense of fear.

The latest to weigh in on the question of which stadium they hated playing at most is former Chelsea and Arsenal legend, Ashley Cole. Widely regarded as one of the greatest full-backs in Premier League history, it takes a lot to rattle him. But as he revealed on a recent episode of the "Football's Greatest" podcast, there’s one stadium in the Premier League that still managed to get under his skin.

Ashley Cole Names Anfield As Stadium He Hated Playing At Most

The Kop acts like a 12th man for the Reds

With Teddy Sheringham being a guest on the second episode of the Football's Greatest Podcast, which is hosted by Joe Cole and Ashley Cole, it was the latter of the hosts that had a lot to say about how difficult it was playing at Anfield. "I used to hate playing there," the 107-capped Englishman said (watch the clip below).

"It always felt like you were playing against twelve men. Not just because of the crowd, but because of the red inside the ground, it used to hurt your eyes. And then, obviously, with the crowd and the atmosphere they created, it was unbelievable. As a stadium and an atmosphere, it was unreal."

Cole faced Liverpool 30 times during his career, but only walked away with a victory 15 times, and just four of those wins came at Anfield. For countless rival players, the ground has proven to be their toughest test.

Under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds made Anfield a fortress, losing just nine league games at home between the 2016-17 and 2022-23 seasons, out of 124 matches played. Naturally, anyone would understand why rival players hated a trip to Liverpool.