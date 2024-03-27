Highlights Chelsea legend Ashley Cole became the 22nd player and manager to be included in the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The former England international made 385 appearances in the Premier League and had the chance to play with some top stars.

The likes of Frank Lampard and Robert Pires have been included in Cole's best-ever team-mate starting eleven.

Former Chelsea and Arsenal star Ashley Cole became the 22nd player and manager to be included in the Premier League Hall of Fame. It's seen as the highest honour the league can give, and they have now recognised one of the best defenders in the history of English football.

Speaking on his inclusion, Cole said: "I’m honoured to join the Premier League Hall of Fame. It’s humbling and fulfilling to be rewarded at the end of your career.

"I went through my 20-year career span just trying to give my best and be good enough. You take it day by day and game by game. As a young kid, you never dream of any of this and you just do it for the love of the game of football.

"I played for some fantastic clubs with incredible fans. Winning trophies with my boyhood club Arsenal and with Chelsea are amazing memories that will always be with me."

Making 385 appearances in the league, Cole has played with some real superstars during his glittering career. The former England international has revealed his dream team-mate starting eleven. Here, we take a look at who Cole selected, with a few big names being omitted.

Goalkeeper - Petr Cech

Clubs played together: Chelsea

"I’ve played with David Seaman but Cech was at the time one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He was calm, he was composed, he was a real goalkeeper. He had everything, he could do everything. And also he was a great team-mate. Always offering to help."

The former England international spent eight years at the Blues, featuring just in front of Petr Cech on several occasions. There's no surprise to see that Cole has gone for the former Chelsea shot-stopper in net, as he's widely considered one of the best goalkeepers to ever play in the Premier League.

He's undoubtedly Chelsea's best goalkeeper of all time. Cech's defining moment was his miraculous save during the 2012 Champions League final that ultimately led to their victory. His contributions transcend statistics, yet they are remarkable, including a club record of 228 clean sheets. His leadership, both on and off the field, elevated him from a player to a living legend in the club's history.

Right Back - Branislav Ivanovic

Clubs played together: Chelsea

"He turned up on massive occasions. A big-game player. Scored important goals for us. He was technically better than what people give him credit for. He could drive, he could dribble with the ball, he had power. He defended 1v1. He was diligent, he loved that fight."

Branislav Ivanovic struggled to become a first-teamer in his first season at Stamford Bridge. In a roster stacked to the brim with stars, he made his Chelsea bow in September 2008 and even came close to a premature exit. The former Russia international eventually became the west Londoner’s utility man at the back, one capable of playing at right-back and more centrally. He played a starring role in the club's triumph in Europe in 2012 and will go down as one of the best full-backs in the Blues' history.

Centre Back - Sol Campbell

Clubs played together: Arsenal

"What I see him go through. You know, leaving, similar to what happened to me. But you leave a big club, you go to another big club. It’s a rival. But his performances did not waver. He was a colossus at the back."

The former defender was a figure who commanded attention. His physicality and strength made him a fearsome opponent for any attacker. During his time with the Gunners, Campbell was a crucial part of the 'Invincibles' team. One of the best centre-backs in the country during his time at Arsenal, the ex-Spurs man consistently put in powerful and consistent performances and would rarely let his team down.

Centre Back - John Terry

Clubs played together: Chelsea

"We had an amazing relationship. I played against him as a kid, districts and youth teams. And then to get to play alongside him and understand actually how good he was. "He had everything. He could play left and right foot. There were moments where he’d just hook a ball away but he was the intelligent one where for a big guy he moved his frame. He would chest it down. We had a good understanding of each other."

Not only will John Terry go down as one of the best players to ever put on the famous blue shirt, but he'll also go down as one of the best defenders in Premier League history. Terry spent 19 years at Chelsea and was the backbone of their defence for the majority of his career. Known for his exceptional understanding of the game, tenacity, and physical strength, Terry was equally adept at tackling, intercepting, and heading.

As the club's most successful captain, he led the Blues to numerous trophies, including five Premier League titles. Not only was Terry unbelievable in his own penalty area, but he was also very efficient in the opposing 18-yard box as he netted an impressive 41 goals in the league for Chelsea.

Left Back - Ashley Cole

Arsenal, Chelsea

"I could have put in Gael Clichy, Sylvinho. I’m not saying I was the best!"

Often lauded as the best left-back in Premier League history, Cole consistently delivered high-level performances for both Arsenal and Chelsea. His ability to balance defensive responsibilities while also posing a threat in attack made him a complete full-back. His pace, stamina, and agility allowed him to make timely interventions and turn defence into attack within moments.

While Cole was quick to downplay his legendary status, his former manager, Arsene Wenger, believes that the Englishman is the best left-back in the history of the league, saying: "It's always difficult to make a hierarchy, but he's certainly the best."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ashley Cole's Premier League record in numbers: Appearances: 385 Goals: 15 Assists: 31 Clean sheets: 147 Titles won: 3

Centre Midfield - Patrick Viera

Clubs played together: Arsenal

"He changed what midfielders looked like. He could beat players 1v1, he was strong, he was aggressive, he had great timing of his runs to get into the box. Scored important goals. "A leader. Certainly a big influence in our dressing room."

Patrick Vieira was the lynchpin in Arsenal's midfield during their 'Invincibles' season. His leadership, defensive solidity, and box-to-box abilities made him an integral figure in Wenger's system. His midfield duels with Manchester United's Roy Keane still stand as some of the most memorable battles in Premier League history. There is an argument that the Gunners still haven't fully replaced the Frenchman's skill-set in midfield, almost two decades on from his departure.

Centre Midfield: Frank Lampard

Clubs played together: Chelsea

"The amount of goals he contributed from midfield. One of the all-time top scorers. Was he as technically good as other midfielders? Maybe not, but seeing him day in, day out he certainly made up for that with work ethic."

Another player in Cole's team that won't surprise many fans. Frank Lampard had a real talent for timing runs into the box to perfection. The former Chelsea star is the only non-forward to rank among the top 10 Premier League goalscorers of all time. Despite his knack for scoring, the Englishman was an intelligent player with impressive passing ability and a tireless engine in the heart of midfield. Lampard's consistency and leadership were crucial in the Blues' successful period under Mourinho, where he helped the club to multiple Premier League titles.

Right Wing: Freddie Ljungberg

Clubs played together: Arsenal

"He came to the club with people not knowing anything about him. He changed the way we looked at wingers. He had the understanding to play inside as a midfielder, as an eight. He could do everything. "But what I loved about him was his timing of his runs to always be in positions where he’s facing the goal. And it’s always like, 'How has he got there?! He’s 1v1 with the goalie again!' "

Pivotal in Arsenal’s success following the turn of the millennium, Freddie Ljungberg netted 17 goals in the 2001/02 season as the Gunners picked up the double. That wasn't the only silverware he collected either, and he ended up getting his hands on two league titles and three FA Cups during his nine-year stay in north London. The combination play between the Arsenal front line – in which he played a starring role – was a joy to behold.

Left Wing - Robert Pires

Clubs played together: Arsenal

"We just had a great chemistry and a great understanding of how we wanted to play. I wanted to bomb on and run forward, he was happy to come inside off the line and shoot with his right foot. We just had a straight connection. "He joined just as I was breaking through and we just hit it off straight away."

Playing on the same flank as Robert Pires at Arsenal, there's no surprise to see Cole pick Pires in his best eleven. The Frenchman was a more traditional winger, but he knew when to chip in with a goal or two. He's one of the best dribblers to grace the Premier League, a truly unique player. Pires was a key figure in Arsenal's 'Invincibles' season, as he bagged 14 league goals and nine assists en route to Arsenal lifting the famous gold trophy, which proved to be the second of his six-year stay at Highbury.

Striker - Thierry Henry

Clubs played together - Arsenal

"Do I need to say anything? He was a trailblazer and a new type of striker. Playing off the left. "At times liked to hug the left [wing] and make diagonal runs behind. We had little signals. I remember him looking at me, I’m on the ball in the left-back position and he would be, obviously body facing the goal to run, and he would give me like his little 'va-va-voom' eyes. "I could see him pointing down and I knew that meant behind and I would just drive a little ball over the top. Even if it was overhit I knew he would continue his run and he’s got the speed to get onto it. "And then in front of goal I don’t think there’s too many strikers you’d want ahead of him."

Thierry Henry had struggled at Juventus, scoring just three times in the 1998/99 campaign before his move to north London. He soon justified his £11 million price tag as he wowed fans with a blend of pace, skill, and finishing, scoring 175 goals for Arsenal and winning the Premier League Golden Boot four times.

The Frenchman is not only the best striker to ever play in the Premier League, but in the eyes of many, the best player to ever play in the league, regardless of position. It was no surprise that Henry and Shearer were the first two players inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. The way he transformed English football was quite simply sensational and is seen as a true legend in north London.

Striker - Didier Drogba

Clubs played together - Chelsea

"I'll give an honourable mention to Dennis Bergkamp. What he did in training and brought to the Premier League was phenomenal. "But I’ve gone with Didier Drogba for the reason being I was with him and playing with him a long time, and again he turned up in massive games. Helped me win a lot of trophies. "I’ve also seen the growth in him. When he first came to the Premier League and I played against him and he was a little at times maybe petulant with the fouls and not getting to grips with the Premier League and how rough it is. And then that was it."

Lastly, but by no means least, Cole opted to select Didier Drogba to partner Henry in attack. The Ivorian was instrumental in Chelsea's rise under Jose Mourinho, scoring some big goals in several of the side's titles. The big Ivorian scored 104 league goals, often in high-stakes situations.

He was a powerful striker who bullied defenders with his great strength and aerial ability. Drogba had everything needed to be a top striker. His biggest moment in a Chelsea shirt came in the Champions League final when his late equaliser against Bayern Munich eventually propelled the Blues to their first-ever triumph in that competition.