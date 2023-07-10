Everton signing Ashley Young 'might be a mistake' at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The former Aston Villa man is now a free agent after leaving the Midlands club.

Everton transfer news - Ashley Young

According to the MailOnline, Young has been in discussions with Everton and Luton Town regarding a potential move, as the out-of-contract veteran looks to find a new club.

Young, who recently turned 38, was earning around £83k-a-week at Villa Park before his departure.

The former Manchester United star, described as 'fantastic' by Steven Gerrard, would undoubtedly bring plenty of experience at Goodison Park, but it's hardly an inspiring first signing for the Toffees if they do complete a deal.

At the age of 38, Young isn't going to have too long left at the highest level.

His versatility could be a key reason why Sean Dyche has chosen to pursue the former England international, who made 39 appearances for his country.

As per Transfermarkt, Young can at full-back on either side, has featured heavily on the left and right-hand side of midfield, and has even slotted into a central role in defence and in midfield at times in his career.

What has Brown said about Young?

Brown has suggested that it could be a bit of a mistake from Everton to sign Young during the summer transfer window.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I could see why Sean Dyche might be interested in bringing Ashley Young to Everton. His experience and what he's done in the game would be important maybe in the dressing room.

"But, I think it might be a mistake for Everton to bring in a player of that age. When a club has little money to spend, it's hard to justify bringing in someone who's not going to have any sell-on value and isn't going to be around really for the long-term."

What's next for Everton?

With a small budget to work with, it's certainly not going to be an exciting transfer window for Evertonians.

Adding depth at full-back is undoubtedly going to be on Dyche and his recruitment team's agenda during the summer window, hence the potential signing of Young.

However, the priority has to be bringing in players in attacking areas.

The likes of Moussa Dembele, Wilfried Gnonto, and Jack Harrison are among those who have been linked with a move to Goodison Park, but as it stands, the Merseyside club are yet to finalise any signings.

Dyche's squad is considerably thinner than it was at the end of last season, with multiple players out of contract and young striker Ellis Simms recently completing a move to Coventry City.

The goal for Everton has to be, once again, attempting to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Investment from MSP Sports Capital is now close, which could help the club grow and drift away from the disappointment they've had to endure over the last few years, but it certainly won't be a quick process with many of the mistakes made in the past still having an impact today.