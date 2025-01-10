Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony has hit back at fans who criticised manager Darren Ferguson for not giving Tyler Young any minutes in the FA Cup loss against Everton on Thursday. The opportunity for Tyler to play against his father, Ashley, was denied when he remained on the bench throughout the Goodison Park clash.

Ferguson himself has publicly commented on his decision to bring on other players ahead of the youngster and slammed an opposition player who 'had a bit of a pop' at him following the match. Posh were beaten 2-0 by the Premier League outfit thanks to goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Beto.

It marked the first game Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman took charge of the Toffees after Sean Dyche's sacking just three hours before kick-off. Both sides named their respective Young family members among the substitutes, with only Ashley getting onto the pitch.

Related Everton to Confirm David Moyes as New Manager Today Everton are planning to confirm David Moyes’ appointment as manager on Friday.

Ashley Young's Reaction to Disappointment

Peterborough's owner later slammed 'stupid tweets' in the fallout

Close

Having seen all the criticism for his manager online, MacAnthony has taken to social media to hammer the reaction. Replying to a thread started by Ashley Young, who posted he was 'GUTTED' not to share the pitch with his son, the chairman made his feelings on the matter clear.

When a fan tagged him below Young's post, calling for Ferguson to lose his job over the situation, MacAnthony stated the 'nonsense had to stop'. He replied:

"This nonsense has to stop. My manger was 100% correct in his actions. This wasn’t some friendly or exhibition event. Tyler is doing fantastic with our 21’s & progressing phenomenally with bright future but bringing him on at that time considering circumstances around game with us one down with minutes left was not right thing for team."

After praising Tyler, 18, and stating he has a big future in the game, he backed his manager's choice to make more attack-minded changes when chasing the game. MacAnthony went on to slam 'stupid tweets' about Ferguson facing being sacked and claimed 'even Ashley will appreciate this'.

In an appearance together on the One Show to preview the FA Cup clash, the father and son duo were evidently excited to have the chance to play against each other. Tyler even went as far as to say he hoped he could embarrass his dad, as he joked (per Goal): "If I was to nutmeg my dad he probably wouldn't even say I was allowed back in the house."

It wasn't meant to be and it's unlikely the opportunity will ever come up again with Toffees' full-back Ashley in the twilight of his career at 39 years old.